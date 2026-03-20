Dem Staffer Accused of Using False Paperwork to Access ICE Facility

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A top Democratic lawmaker appeared on the defensive Thursday as the Trump administration accused one of her staffers of making repeated false statements in federal paperwork to gain access to immigration facilities.

The accusations target the office of Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, after one of her caseworkers, Benito Torres, allegedly misrepresented himself as an attorney to access ICE facilities.

Torres has worked in Escobar’s office since 2019 and previously worked for Robert “Beto” O’Rourke, a three-time failed political candidate from Texas, according to LegiStorm.

DHS said Thursday that Torres claimed to be legal counsel for specific ICE detainees in federal paperwork and visitor logs, but did not specify which facility he may have accessed.

.@RepEscobar’s staffer, Benito Torres, repeatedly falsely claimed to be an attorney representing detainees — even signing federal paperwork attesting that he was legal counsel for specific individuals. The facility administrator discovered that Torres was passing a phone to… https://t.co/MlA0C6jXBq pic.twitter.com/73F0eisici — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) March 19, 2026

He was allegedly caught passing a phone to multiple detainees and later admitted to a facility administrator that he was not an attorney, but was visiting as a private citizen.

Torres has since been banned from the facility.

Torres reportedly signed a form authorizing electronic device use, identifying himself as “an attorney or an accredited representative appearing before EOIR on immigration matters.”

The form, signed Oct. 31, 2025, preceded another signed on Nov. 25, 2025. Eleven additional visitor logs show Torres listed as a “lawyer” visiting clients.

Escobar pushed back but stopped short of directly denying that Torres signed the forms, saying she had “every reason to believe these allegations are unfounded.”

She suggested the claims may be part of an effort to intimidate her, noting she has sent “multiple letters” requesting information about ERO El Paso Camp East Montana, presumably the location where Torres signed the paperwork.

“This administration has a history of engaging in intimidation tactics against Members of Congress as well as continuously attempting to obstruct our ability to provide oversight,” she added. “I stand proudly by the members of my team who have demonstrated nothing but dedication and integrity to serving our nation and our community.”

Torres would not be the first staffer accused of falsely presenting himself as an attorney. Edward York, a former Senate outreach coordinator, was fired by Sen. Tammy Duckworth over similar allegations.