Friday, March 20, 2026

Dem Staffer Accused of Using False Paperwork to Access ICE Facility

The accusations target the office of Rep. Veronica Escobar after one of her caseworkers, Benito Torres, allegedly misrepresented himself as an attorney to access ICE facilities.

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas., during a congressional hearing (Screenshot/Escobar's YouTube)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A top Democratic lawmaker appeared on the defensive Thursday as the Trump administration accused one of her staffers of making repeated false statements in federal paperwork to gain access to immigration facilities.

The accusations target the office of Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, after one of her caseworkers, Benito Torres, allegedly misrepresented himself as an attorney to access ICE facilities.

Torres has worked in Escobar’s office since 2019 and previously worked for Robert “Beto” O’Rourke, a three-time failed political candidate from Texas, according to LegiStorm.

DHS said Thursday that Torres claimed to be legal counsel for specific ICE detainees in federal paperwork and visitor logs, but did not specify which facility he may have accessed.

He was allegedly caught passing a phone to multiple detainees and later admitted to a facility administrator that he was not an attorney, but was visiting as a private citizen.

Torres has since been banned from the facility.

Torres reportedly signed a form authorizing electronic device use, identifying himself as “an attorney or an accredited representative appearing before EOIR on immigration matters.”

The form, signed Oct. 31, 2025, preceded another signed on Nov. 25, 2025. Eleven additional visitor logs show Torres listed as a “lawyer” visiting clients.

Escobar pushed back but stopped short of directly denying that Torres signed the forms, saying she had “every reason to believe these allegations are unfounded.”

She suggested the claims may be part of an effort to intimidate her, noting she has sent “multiple letters” requesting information about ERO El Paso Camp East Montana, presumably the location where Torres signed the paperwork.

“This administration has a history of engaging in intimidation tactics against Members of Congress as well as continuously attempting to obstruct our ability to provide oversight,” she added. “I stand proudly by the members of my team who have demonstrated nothing but dedication and integrity to serving our nation and our community.”

Torres would not be the first staffer accused of falsely presenting himself as an attorney. Edward York, a former Senate outreach coordinator, was fired by Sen. Tammy Duckworth over similar allegations.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Bill Renaming Highway for Charlie Kirk Faces Uncertainty
Next article
Israeli Officials Say Attack on Iran’s Pars Gas Field Was Coordinated With the US

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com