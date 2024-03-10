Biden’s Open Border Proves Lucrative for Fake ID Schemes

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The open-border crisis under President Joe Biden has proven lucrative not only for coyotes, human traffickers, and drug dealers but also for gang members funneling fake American identification on the streets of New York City.

As reported by the New York Post on Saturday, at least 10 men were seen peddling counterfeit green cards and social security cards in a Jackson Heights, Queens-based neighborhood. The price for these documents varies between $80 and $250, depending on the required specifications.

Gang members in Queens, NY, caught selling fake social security cards and fake IDs .

I’ve heard reports of migrants being caught with fake social security cards and drivers licenses at some migrant hotels . pic.twitter.com/9U4qVhXCJ1 — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) March 10, 2024

Fake documents can be used to obtain employment, apartment leases, bank accounts, and even driver’s licenses.

The most notable case involves illegal aliens tied to the murder of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley. 26-year-old Jose Antonio Ibarra, the accused murderer, made his way to Georgia after his brother used a fake green card to obtain a job at the University of Georgia.

The University of Georgia is where Riley studied before she was allegedly brutally murdered by Ibarra, a Venezuelan national residing in the country illegally. He was paroled into the U.S. by the Biden administration in September 2022.

The use of fake identification cards extends beyond merely applying for jobs. Former DHS agent Bruce Foucart told the Post that terrorists could also be weaponizing such fake cards.

“For someone that wants to do terrorist activity or is a national security threat, it’s easy to establish this second life within the US,” he said.

Gangbangers openly sell fake IDs, green cards to migrants on NYC streets as officials warn of danger https://t.co/6Lw2ZzNbYp pic.twitter.com/Ux5aiHfIgC — New York Post (@nypost) March 9, 2024

As recounted by the NY Post, five men were offering social security cards outside a Queens grocery store, whispering “social, social.” One of the men told the NY Post’s reporters, “They work… I need your name, your whole name, your age… I can take your picture.”

Another salesperson admitted to providing fake documents to “many” individuals without providing a specific total.

In Queens, the Roosevelt neighborhood has been an epicenter for crime, drugs, and prostitution, with many individuals, including transgenders, publicly offering sexual favors in exchange for cash.

The production of fake identification cards is punishable by up to seven years in prison.