Biden’s Lie to Hur about Man Losing Penis May Come Back to Bite Him

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) President Joe Biden’s alleged political origin story may turn out to be false and lying about it under oath may get the president into trouble, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

New @FreeBeacon: Biden told SC Hur a story. A young welder lost his penis in an accident and sued his employer. Biden, who was such a gifted litigator, won the case and left the welder with nothing.

That story is almost certainly a lie.

w/@AndrewKerrNC https://t.co/3N1Om7aodk — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) March 25, 2024

Biden has been telling the story of how he got into politics for nearly two decades: working as a law clerk at high-level firm Prickett, Ward, Burt & Sanders, the young Biden defended a construction company against an employee who “lost part of his penis and one of his testicles” in a fire at work.

“I wrote this memo. And son of a b****, it prevailed,” Biden told Special Counsel Robert Hur in an investigatory interview. “And I looked over at that kid…and I thought, ‘son of a b****, I’m in the wrong business, I’m not made for this.'”

Biden claimed he made up an excuse to skip the firm’s celebratory luncheon, marched down to the public defenders office and applied for a job that very day, claiming it was “the only time [he] ever lied.”

There are no records indicating such a case existed in either the public record or from the Prickett law firm when Biden worked for them in 1968, as noted by the Free Beacon.

A similar case went through the firm when Biden was an undergraduate student at the University of Delaware.

Joseph Januszewski sued Catalytic Construction Company in 1964, after a fire on the job site left him disabled.

While his injuries were extensive, resulting in an amputated leg and leaving Januszewski wheelchair bound, there is no record of the incident directly effecting his genitalia.

They filed the suit in 1964, when Biden was a junior. A federal jury ruled in Januszewski’s favor four years later, when Biden attended Syracuse University for law school.

According to Biden’s memoir, he did not come to work for Prickett, Ward, Burt & Sanders until at least June of 1968, after the case had concluded.

The District Court of Delaware only keeps records dating back to 1974; the law firm has no existing records of the case.

“We are familiar with the passage in Mr. Biden’s autobiography discussing our firm and a civil action William Prickett and Mr. Biden worked on,” a spokesman for Prickett, Ward, Burt & Sanders said.

“Unfortunately we cannot confirm that the Januszewski matter is the one to which the autobiography refers. Any records from the case, and other matters the firm handled in the late 1960s, are well outside the time period of our records retention policy and have likely been destroyed.”