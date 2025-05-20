Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Biden’s Doctor, Who Missed His Missed Cancer, is ‘Like a Son’ to Jill

In 2024, O’Connor gave Biden a clean bill of health, declaring there were “no new concerns"...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - President Joe Biden, left, and first lady Jill Biden hold hands as they arrive at Fort Lesley J. McNair, Monday, July 1, 2024, in Washington. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, July 21, ending his bid for reelection following a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about his fitness for office just four months before the election. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) New revelations have emerged about Kevin O’Connor, the infamous White House doctor accused of missing Joe Biden’s prostate cancer.  

According to the Daily Mail, O’Connor was both handpicked by the former president and once described by fellow White House physician Ronny Jackson as a son-figure to Jill Biden

“Kevin O’Connor is like a son to Jill Biden — she loves him. It’s crazy,” Jackson, now a Republican member of Congress, said in 2024

“Kevin O’Connor was in that job on day one of the Biden administration because they knew they could trust Kevin to say and do anything that needed to be said or done and cover up whatever needed to be covered up,” Jackson added. “He is part of the Biden family.” 

O’Connor’s reputation came under fire after Biden announced he was suffering from stage IV prostate cancer—an illness specialists say does not develop overnight 

Some physicians suggest Biden may have had the disease as early as 2021, but it was never disclosed or was simply missed. 

O’Connor served as Biden’s White House physician throughout the entirety of the 46th president’s tenure and left the post on March 7—just weeks after President Donald Trump took office. 

Critics now question how Biden’s cancer, which has since spread to his bones, went undetected for so long. 

“It is inconceivable that this was not being followed before he left the Presidency,” decried Dr. Howie Forman, a professor of radiology and biomedical imaging at Yale, in remarks to the Daily Mail.

Jackson himself reacted to the news in shock, writing: “Care at the White House should be second to none. Unbelievable this was missed, but the truth is, his physician was more concerned about assisting with the political cover up than providing world class medical care.”

Other observers said O’Connor may have concealed the diagnosis to preserve Biden’s public image and bolster his re-election bid. 

In 2024, O’Connor even gave Biden a clean bill of health, declaring there were “no new concerns.” 

