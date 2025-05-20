Biden’s Doctor, Who Missed His Missed Cancer, is ‘Like a Son’ to Jill

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) New revelations have emerged about Kevin O’Connor, the infamous White House doctor accused of missing Joe Biden’s prostate cancer.

According to the Daily Mail, O’Connor was both handpicked by the former president and once described by fellow White House physician Ronny Jackson as a son-figure to Jill Biden

“Kevin O’Connor is like a son to Jill Biden — she loves him. It’s crazy,” Jackson, now a Republican member of Congress, said in 2024

This is either outright MEDICAL MALPRACTICE or a COVER-UP — plain and simple! The White House medical team is the BEST in the world, and the blame lies squarely on Joe Biden’s personal doctor— a known liar: Dr. Kevin O’Connor. pic.twitter.com/bCLMblz9pz — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) May 20, 2025

“Kevin O’Connor was in that job on day one of the Biden administration because they knew they could trust Kevin to say and do anything that needed to be said or done and cover up whatever needed to be covered up,” Jackson added. “He is part of the Biden family.”

O’Connor’s reputation came under fire after Biden announced he was suffering from stage IV prostate cancer—an illness specialists say does not develop overnight

Some physicians suggest Biden may have had the disease as early as 2021, but it was never disclosed or was simply missed.

O’Connor served as Biden’s White House physician throughout the entirety of the 46th president’s tenure and left the post on March 7—just weeks after President Donald Trump took office.

I really hope no one out there is using Biden’s personal doctor, Kevin O’Connor—unless you want dementia and cancer to go completely unnoticed. pic.twitter.com/WwOhx53ddJ — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) May 19, 2025

Critics now question how Biden’s cancer, which has since spread to his bones, went undetected for so long.

“It is inconceivable that this was not being followed before he left the Presidency,” decried Dr. Howie Forman, a professor of radiology and biomedical imaging at Yale, in remarks to the Daily Mail.

Jackson himself reacted to the news in shock, writing: “Care at the White House should be second to none. Unbelievable this was missed, but the truth is, his physician was more concerned about assisting with the political cover up than providing world class medical care.”

Sad and unfortunate and I wish the former President the best in his treatment of this cancer. Care at the White House should be second to none. Unbelievable this was missed, but the truth is, his physician was more concerned about assisting with the political cover up than… — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) May 18, 2025

Other observers said O’Connor may have concealed the diagnosis to preserve Biden’s public image and bolster his re-election bid.

In 2024, O’Connor even gave Biden a clean bill of health, declaring there were “no new concerns.”