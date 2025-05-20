Husband of ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic Deported to Mexico

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The Trump administration this week deported the husband of reality TV personality Joseph “Joe Exotic” Maldonado-Pasage to Mexico after Flores completed his sentence for immigration-related offenses.

Jorge Marquez Flores met Exotic while both were incarcerated at a Texas prison facility. Exotic announced that Flores was transferred to an ICE detention center. He was ultimately removed from the country.

“Rough day getting around. The ICE agents didn’t understand why he got sent back so fast,” Exotic wrote on Sunday.

Exotic—serving a 22-year sentence for murder-for-hire and federal wildlife violations—announced Flores’s removal on Instagram.

In the same post, Exotic pleaded with President Donald Trump for clemency, claiming that he has suffered enough. If pardoned, Exotic vows to relocate to Mexico.

Exotic asked Trump to watch season 2 of the Netflix series Tiger King in a follow-up post, claiming prosecutors “admitted to perjury” and “a plot to kill me on world television.”

“I know that you are not fond of my lifestyle, but I supported you just allow me go to Mexico with my husband,” Exotic wrote.

Exotic and Flores married in April while in custody. Exotic said at the time they were seeking asylum status for Flores.

Flores was allegedly caught crossing the southern border with six other illegal aliens in 2021, according to the US Sun.