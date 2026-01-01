Biden-tied Relative Dies After Delaware Cops Summoned

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The wife of former First Lady Jill Biden’s ex-husband was found dead Sunday after Delaware police were called to address a domestic dispute, TMZ reported Tuesday.

New Castle County Police found Linda Stevenson unresponsive in the living room shortly after 11 p.m. local time.

She had been married to Bill Stevenson, Jill’s first husband, for nearly 40 years.

Bill gained national attention during the 2020 presidential election after he spoke out about how former President Joe Biden allegedly snatched Jill from him in 1974.

Bill and Jill were married for five years, from 1970 to 1975.

According to TMZ, officers with the New Castle County Police administered life-saving measures to no avail.

The outlet reported that detectives from the agency’s Division Criminal Investigations Unit are probing the circumstances surrounding Linda’s death.

No one has been charged with any wrongdoing.

Linda’s remains are set to undergo an autopsy by the Delaware Division of Forensic Science.

As reported by the outlet, dispatch calls appear to mention cardiac arrest.

In 2020, as Joe ran for president, Bill said that Jill was unfaithful to him with Joe, who was his friend.

“I was betrayed by the Bidens,” Bill claimed in remarks to Inside Edition. “Joe was my friend. Jill was my wife.”

Jill spoke of her marriage with Bill in her memoir, claiming: “I truly believed we were destined for each other…looking back it may seem like a mistake of youth.”