Thursday, January 1, 2026

Biden-tied Relative Dies After Delaware Cops Summoned

Posted by Luis Cornelio
New York City Police
Members of the New York police crime scene unit pick up cups marking the spots where bullets lie as they investigate the scene outside the Hilton Hotel in midtown Manhattan where Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was fatally shot Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The wife of former First Lady Jill Biden’s ex-husband was found dead Sunday after Delaware police were called to address a domestic dispute, TMZ reported Tuesday. 

New Castle County Police found Linda Stevenson unresponsive in the living room shortly after 11 p.m. local time.  

She had been married to Bill Stevenson, Jill’s first husband, for nearly 40 years. 

Bill gained national attention during the 2020 presidential election after he spoke out about how former President Joe Biden allegedly snatched Jill from him in 1974.  

Bill and Jill were married for five years, from 1970 to 1975. 

According to TMZ, officers with the New Castle County Police administered life-saving measures to no avail. 

The outlet reported that detectives from the agency’s Division Criminal Investigations Unit are probing the circumstances surrounding Linda’s death. 

No one has been charged with any wrongdoing. 

Linda’s remains are set to undergo an autopsy by the Delaware Division of Forensic Science. 

As reported by the outlet, dispatch calls appear to mention cardiac arrest. 

In 2020, as Joe ran for president, Bill said that Jill was unfaithful to him with Joe, who was his friend. 

“I was betrayed by the Bidens,” Bill claimed in remarks to Inside Edition. “Joe was my friend. Jill was my wife.” 

Jill spoke of her marriage with Bill in her memoir, claiming: “I truly believed we were destined for each other…looking back it may seem like a mistake of youth.”

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Georgia Judge Tosses Racketeering Charges Against ‘Cop City’ Protesters
Next article
Report: Trump and Netanyahu Agreed on Two Month Deadline for Hamas To Disarm

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com