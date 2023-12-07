Biden Teases Exit? Claims Other Dems Can Beat Trump in 2024

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Joe Biden hinted at the dynamics of the 2024 election by suggesting that he might not be the sole contender capable of defeating former President Donald Trump in a potential match-up.

Biden expressed his confidence that a multitude of Democrats could potentially secure a victory against Trump in 2024, stating, “probably 50 of them,” but affirmed his decision to run for re-election nonetheless.

Reporter: “Do you think there are any Democrats who could beat Donald Trump other than you?” President Biden: “Probably 50 of them.” Reporter: “You do believe that there are?” President Biden: “I’m not the only one who can beat him, but I will beat him.” pic.twitter.com/01sRENfJzP — The Recount (@therecount) December 6, 2023

The president’s comments surfaced during a response to a reporter’s query regarding the impending election. “Do you think there is any Democrat who could defeat Donald Trump other than you?” the reporter asked.

Biden replied, “Probably 50 of them,” before quickly adding, “No, I’m not the only one who can defeat him, but I will defeat him.”

Just a day prior, Biden had insinuated that his re-election bid might have been influenced by Trump’s decision to pursue a third term in the White House. He remarked, “If Trump wasn’t running, I’m not sure I’d be running. But we cannot let him win, for the sake of the country.”

Hannity: “Do you think he (Biden) will be their candidate?” Trump: “I personally don’t think he makes it. He’s in bad shape physically. And mentally he’s equally as bad and maybe worse. He’s got vicious people surrounding him. Young, vicious. They’re communists.” pic.twitter.com/5Rj6xu0hKo — TheBlaze (@theblaze) December 6, 2023

When asked if he would consider dropping out should Trump decide the same, Biden responded, “No, not now.”

During the 2020 presidential election, the 81-year-old president suggested he would serve as a transitional figure, likely paving the way for others, likely Vice President Kamala Harris, to seek the presidency.

Additionally, Biden’s sole decision to run for president were influenced by his assertion that only he could triumph over Trump.

Joe Biden reiterates that he sees himself as a transitional president to conclude #BidenTownHall. He will win the Gen Z vote! 🔥 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/x6jB5mfW5Z — Madam Auntie VP Kamala Harris is THEE GOAT! (@flywithkamala) October 6, 2020

Despite his eventual victory, Trump is now aiming to unseat Biden in the upcoming election and several polls indicate that Biden either stands neck-and-neck with Trump or trails behind in crucial swing states.

Meanwhile, Harris, positioned as a presumed successor in the Democratic leadership, faces bipartisan criticism, with certain Democratic contributors advocating for her removal from the Biden ticket in 2024.

Harris has grappled with harsh poll numbers, admitting just last month that she and Biden need to earn approval from American voters, a marked shift from her previous responses to similar queries.

Addressing her historic low poll numbers, Harris remarked in an interview with Politico in August, “It’s what it is,” Harris said of her polls in an interview with Politico in August.

“I’m not going to sit here and say, ‘Oh, you know, it’s not fair,’ because I am not new to these things,” she added.