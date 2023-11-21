Quantcast
Monday, November 20, 2023

Kamala Harris Changes Tune Amid Damning Polls, Ousting Rumors

'We’re going to have to earn our re-elect, there’s no doubt about it...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris has made a notable shift in her approach to the Biden administration’s mounting challenges, signaling acknowledgment of the daunting hurdles faced in seeking re-election in 2024. 

In a recent CNN interview, Harris stressed the necessity of having to “earn” another term in office, a striking departure from her previous dismissive stance toward low polling numbers.

“We’re going to have to earn our re-elect, there’s no doubt about it,” Harris declared on Sunday. 

During the same interview, Harris emphasized the democratic process allowing voters to consider alternative candidates, likely referring to recent polls indicating a slight lead for former President Donald Trump in key states. 

“It is absolutely right in a democracy with free and fair elections that the candidates, the people who want to continue in leadership have to make their case, and have to make it effectively,” she added, drawing attention to a change in communicating the White House talking points.

This shift in Harris’s response starkly contrasts with her earlier dismissals of low polls and rumors suggesting Democratic dissatisfaction with her performance. 

In a Politico interview in August, she downplayed concerns, brushing off what she dubbed as distractions related to negative perceptions.

“I’m not going to be distracted from my priority around maternal health. I’m not going to be distracted [from] my long-standing commitment to support small businesses knowing that so many, especially minorities and women, don’t have access to capital,” Harris claimed on Aug. 21. 

When confronted with the negative characterization reflected in polls, Harris said she “can’t get into people’s head about why” view her unfavorably. 

An NBC News poll from August showed a staggering 49% of respondents holding a negative view of Harris. An earlier poll from NBC News awarded Harris with the highest negative favorability in the history of the outlet’s poll.

She told CNN on Sunday, “I have a great sense of duty and responsibility to do as much as I can, to be where the people are and to not only speak with them, but listen to them and let them know what we’ve accomplished.” 

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Chutkan’s Gag Order Slammed by Appeals Judges, Dubbed ‘Miss Manners’ Constraint
Next article
Twitter Celebrates Biden’s Birthday w/ Flashback of Year-Long Gaffes

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com