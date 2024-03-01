Biden Campaign Surrogate Claims It’s ‘Racist’ to Point Out Immigrant Crime Wave

(Headline USA) A Democrat congressman and Biden campaign surrogate claimed this week that it was “racist” to point out that crime involving illegal-immigrant perpetrators was on the rise.

Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., blasted former President Donald Trump during a press call organized by President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign on Wednesday, accusing the GOP frontrunner of capitalizing on the death of Laken Riley, a Georgia student who was killed by an illegal immigrant last week.

Trump released a poignant ad on Tuesday warning voters that they were “not safe” in Biden’s America.

You're not safe in Joe Biden's America. pic.twitter.com/4oCPJjpzKv — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) February 27, 2024

“This immigrant crime narrative is racist,” Garcia claimed, according to the Washington Examiner.

“It is not true,” he continued. “Donald Trump is out here saying we’re poisoning the blood of this country—and the facts don’t bear that out.”

Illegal immigrants were “by and large” committing “less crime,” he continued.

“So whenever this narrative comes forward, you know, it’s just an untrue narrative,” Garcia added.

Garcia went on to blast Trump for his planned visit to the border on Thursday, which threatened to upstage a border visit by President Joe Biden while putting pressure on him not to gloss over the realities of the crisis.

“Donald Trump is going to the border to do what we all know that he does best, which is divide, distract, offend, cause division, and really do nothing to address issues and challenges that we have at the border,” Garcia complained. “So we can expect that he is going to use his racist language, he’s going to spew hate, outrage, division while providing no real plan to fix our broken immigration system.”

Many of the policies that Trump put in place to fix the border crisis during his first term were immediately rolled back by Biden via executive order on day 1 of his administration. He has since continued to deny that their is a crisis, despite record numbers of asylum-seeking illegals, who have overwhelmed even blue-run sanctuary cities.

The Biden administration faced increased scrutiny over its handling of the border crisis following Riley’s death. The nursing student was allegedly killed by a Venezuelan national, Jose Antonio Ibarra, who is accused of bashing in her skull on the University of Georgia campus.

Trump shared his new ad in a post on Truth Social, vowing to battle “migrant crime” if elected in November.

“Crooked Joe Biden’s Border INVASION is destroying our country and killing our citizens!” Trump wrote. “The horrible murder of 22-year-old Laken Riley at the University of Georgia should have NEVER happened!”

He went on to promise to “immediately Seal the Border, Stop the Invasion, and on Day One, we will begin the largest deportation operation of illegal CRIMINALS in American History!”