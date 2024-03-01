Quantcast
Trump Breaks into Laughter at Border as Illegal Aliens Cheer Him On

'They like Trump. Can you believe that?...'

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump talks with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott during a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Eagle Pass, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Former President Donald Trump couldn’t contain his laughter during his Thursday visit to the southern border when faced with a group of presumed illegal aliens waving enthusiastically at him, video footage showed. 

In return, Trump waved back at the individuals and pumped his fist, seemingly as a sign of endearment. “Trump! Trump!” a man across the Rio Grande shouted. This peculiar exchange prompted Trump to burst into laughter, remarking, “They like Trump. Can you believe that?”

Trump visited the southern border on Thursday to assess the chaos primarily fueled by the Biden administration’s lax border policies and pro-immigration rhetoric. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott greeted and accompanied Trump through the border.

President Joe Biden also visited the southern border on the same day as Trump, escorted by federal border patrol agents. Biden’s visit came as his administration faced controversy due to unprecedented levels of illegal immigration. 

Biden’s top border chief, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, was impeached by the House of Representatives over accusations that he lied to Congress about the border being secured. The impeachment was also fueled by his refusal to enforce federal immigration law. Mayorkas became the first cabinet member to be impeached since 1876.

While speaking at the border, Biden blamed the chaos on Congress for not passing an infamous border bill, dubbed by many as an amnesty bill.  “It’s long past time to act,” Biden claimed.

He later added, “You know and I know it’s the toughest, most efficient, most effective border security bill this country’s ever seen. So instead of playing politics with the issue, why don’t we just get together and get it done?”

In the face of the failure to pass the border bill, Biden is reportedly considering signing executive orders to rein in border crossings. Such a move ignited criticism as Biden claimed that he had done everything at his disposal to secure the border. 

In contrast, Trump scolded Biden for the current influx of individuals crossing the border illegally. “The United States is being overrun by the ‘Biden migrant crime.’ It’s a new form of vicious violation to our country,” Trump said. 

Both Trump and Biden are poised for a potential showdown in the upcoming 2024 election. 

