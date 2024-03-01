Trump Breaks into Laughter at Border as Illegal Aliens Cheer Him On

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Former President Donald Trump couldn’t contain his laughter during his Thursday visit to the southern border when faced with a group of presumed illegal aliens waving enthusiastically at him, video footage showed.

In return, Trump waved back at the individuals and pumped his fist, seemingly as a sign of endearment. “Trump! Trump!” a man across the Rio Grande shouted. This peculiar exchange prompted Trump to burst into laughter, remarking, “They like Trump. Can you believe that?”

Is Trump waving to the Mexicans? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/SX8noBh3Ps — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) February 29, 2024

Trump visited the southern border on Thursday to assess the chaos primarily fueled by the Biden administration’s lax border policies and pro-immigration rhetoric. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott greeted and accompanied Trump through the border.

President Trump 🤝 Governor Abbott pic.twitter.com/5OUfBVjyTF — Steven Cheung (@TheStevenCheung) February 29, 2024

President Joe Biden also visited the southern border on the same day as Trump, escorted by federal border patrol agents. Biden’s visit came as his administration faced controversy due to unprecedented levels of illegal immigration.

Biden’s top border chief, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, was impeached by the House of Representatives over accusations that he lied to Congress about the border being secured. The impeachment was also fueled by his refusal to enforce federal immigration law. Mayorkas became the first cabinet member to be impeached since 1876.

Impeached DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas, who has orchestrated the worst border crisis in American history, says he’ll “continue to enforce the law and work to secure our border.” pic.twitter.com/IG6yyfVoaP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 29, 2024

While speaking at the border, Biden blamed the chaos on Congress for not passing an infamous border bill, dubbed by many as an amnesty bill. “It’s long past time to act,” Biden claimed.

Biden — after three years of damage from his open border — says “it’s time to act” on the border crisis pic.twitter.com/b0urn7MMil — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 29, 2024

He later added, “You know and I know it’s the toughest, most efficient, most effective border security bill this country’s ever seen. So instead of playing politics with the issue, why don’t we just get together and get it done?”

BIDEN: “Join me or I’ll join you in telling the Congress to pass this bipartisan border security bill. We can do it together.” “You know and I know it’s the toughest, most efficient, most effective border security bill this country has ever seen.” pic.twitter.com/8hZOjQIX9o — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) February 29, 2024

In the face of the failure to pass the border bill, Biden is reportedly considering signing executive orders to rein in border crossings. Such a move ignited criticism as Biden claimed that he had done everything at his disposal to secure the border.

In contrast, Trump scolded Biden for the current influx of individuals crossing the border illegally. “The United States is being overrun by the ‘Biden migrant crime.’ It’s a new form of vicious violation to our country,” Trump said.

Both Trump and Biden are poised for a potential showdown in the upcoming 2024 election.