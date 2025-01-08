Quantcast
Biden Spends Seconds Paying Respects to New Orleans Victims, Mirroring Kabul Insult

'14 days until we have a true leader...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAOutgoing President Joe Biden sure is a busy—and sleepy—man. 

On Monday, Biden and First Lady Jill Biden spent no more than one minute at a street mural paying their respects to the individuals who lost their lives in an ISIS-affiliated terrorist attack in New Orleans, Louisiana. Then, during a prayer service, the 81-year-old president fell asleep. 

The president was in the southern city after Shamsud-Din Jabbar, an accused ISIS sympathizer, drove his vehicle into a New Year’s Eve celebration in New Orleans’s French Quarter. At least 14 people were killed and several dozen others were critically injured. 

“Jill and I traveled to New Orleans to stand with a community defined by strength and resilience. To grieve. To pray. And let them know that America stands with them, and mourns with them,” Biden wrote on X.

While the president was in New Orleans, he spent little time at a makeshift street mural commemorating the terrorist attack’s victims, as captured in CSPAN footage. This appeared to be the place of the attack.

Footage showed Biden exiting his Secret Service motorcade, briefly observing the tributes and then returning to the vehicle less than 60 seconds later.

“This is disgraceful,” wrote pro-MAGA X user Sara Rose, in response to Biden’s rushed tribute. “14 days until we have a true leader.” 

Biden also appeared to have briefly fallen asleep during a prayer service, as seen in a video captured by NTD News.

These incidents are reminiscent of the Lobito-Corridor Trans-Africa Summit in Angola, where Biden dozed off as African leaders delivered remarks. It also mirrors Biden’s insulting behavior during a ceremony to welcome the 13 fallen soldiers who were killed in his disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

 

Biden was caught looking at his watch several times as the bodies were transferred during the Aug. 29, 2021, ceremony.

