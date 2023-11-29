Quantcast
Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Biden Seeks to Repurpose Public Lands as Migrant Camps

'It would significantly restrict the ability of the Department of the Interior and the Department of Agriculture to make decisions regarding the appropriate uses of their lands and resources...'

Posted by Jacob Bruns
Biden border migrants
Illegal immigrants flock to the southern border at the start of Joe Biden's presidency. / IMAGE: Sharjah24 News via YouTube

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Not only has President Joe Biden willfuly refused to secure the border, thereby undermining U.S. sovereignty through his de-facto open-border policy, but he’s now actively seeking to grant illegal immigrants the exclusive use of land belonging to the American public.

Biden issued a statement on Monday opposing an attempt by Republicans in Congress to stop illegals from camping and living on public lands, Breitbart reported.

In August, New York Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., introduced H.R. 5283—the Protecting our Communities from Failure to Secure the Border Act—in an attempt to block the federal government from housing illegal immigrants on public land, which is supposed to be shared equally by all American citizens.

But the Biden administration signaled its opposition to the legislation, writing that “it would significantly restrict the ability of the Department of the Interior and the Department of Agriculture to make decisions regarding the appropriate uses of their lands and resources,” even in emergencies or “other situations.”

Malliotakis had initially introduced the legislation in an attempt to block New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams from housing illegal immigrants at the publicly-held Floyd Bennett Airfield.

Unfortunately for the Biden administration, the legislation does have some momentum in Congress, as it passed through the House Committee on Natural Resources late last month.

Still, the legislation will face an uphill battle with the will of the Executive Branch bent against it.

Meanwhile, Biden is continuing to confiscate more and more private property through archaic federal laws that allow him to throttle private energy, agricultural and industrial development.

For instance, the administration engaged in a land grab last August, inventing a new monument near the Grand Canyon in order to stop proposed uranium mining in the area.

Biden justified the move as a part of the Left’s larger reparations project.

“Help right the wrongs of the past and conserve this land,” Biden said, alluding to Native American tribes from the southwest.

The Bureau of Land Management has also done its part, including a July attempt to seize private property from ranchers in Montana.

“This rule is just another example of the Biden Administration weaponizing the government to appease radical environmentalists at the expense of the people of Montana,” said Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., at the time.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Chicago Mayor Blames City’s Nonexistent ‘Right-Wing Extremism’ for His Failures
Next article
Whitmer Kidnap Inmate Attempted Suicide At Least 6 Times

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com