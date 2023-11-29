Biden Seeks to Repurpose Public Lands as Migrant Camps

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Not only has President Joe Biden willfuly refused to secure the border, thereby undermining U.S. sovereignty through his de-facto open-border policy, but he’s now actively seeking to grant illegal immigrants the exclusive use of land belonging to the American public.

Biden issued a statement on Monday opposing an attempt by Republicans in Congress to stop illegals from camping and living on public lands, Breitbart reported.

In August, New York Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., introduced H.R. 5283—the Protecting our Communities from Failure to Secure the Border Act—in an attempt to block the federal government from housing illegal immigrants on public land, which is supposed to be shared equally by all American citizens.

But the Biden administration signaled its opposition to the legislation, writing that “it would significantly restrict the ability of the Department of the Interior and the Department of Agriculture to make decisions regarding the appropriate uses of their lands and resources,” even in emergencies or “other situations.”

Malliotakis had initially introduced the legislation in an attempt to block New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams from housing illegal immigrants at the publicly-held Floyd Bennett Airfield.

Unfortunately for the Biden administration, the legislation does have some momentum in Congress, as it passed through the House Committee on Natural Resources late last month.

.@NatResources just passed my legislation with bipartisan support to CANCEL NYC’s contract with @POTUS to house migrants at Floyd Bennett Field & PROHIBIT further federal funding from being used to carry out similar contracts on other federal lands. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/N4mWAeM5PE — Office of Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (@RepMalliotakis) October 26, 2023

Still, the legislation will face an uphill battle with the will of the Executive Branch bent against it.

Meanwhile, Biden is continuing to confiscate more and more private property through archaic federal laws that allow him to throttle private energy, agricultural and industrial development.

For instance, the administration engaged in a land grab last August, inventing a new monument near the Grand Canyon in order to stop proposed uranium mining in the area.

Biden justified the move as a part of the Left’s larger reparations project.

“Help right the wrongs of the past and conserve this land,” Biden said, alluding to Native American tribes from the southwest.

The Bureau of Land Management has also done its part, including a July attempt to seize private property from ranchers in Montana.

“This rule is just another example of the Biden Administration weaponizing the government to appease radical environmentalists at the expense of the people of Montana,” said Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., at the time.