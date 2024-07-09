Manhattan DA’s Office Looks to Punt Weinstein Re-Trial to Post-Election

(Headline USA) Although Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and his team of George Soros-backed lawfare accomplicies may have been in a rush to prosecute former President Donald Trump ahead of the November election, they’re in no such hurry to schedule the retrial of accused sexual predator and Democrat megadonor Harvey Weinstein.

In April, New York’s highest court threw out Weinstein’s rape conviction after determining the trial judge unfairly allowed testimony against him based on allegations from other women that were not part of the case.

Manhattan prosecutors said Tuesday that they intend to bring new sexual assault charges against Weinstein-. However, the retrial will not take place until November, undoubtedly pushing it until after the election on the first Tuesday of the month, for which it would pose a major inconvenience to Democrats.

With prospects dimming that President Joe Biden will be at the top of the ticket, three of the leading contenders to replace him all have close ties to Weinstein that could be politically damaging, much as they were to Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Among his longtime supporters were Barack and Michelle Obama.

Since Michelle Obama’s photo is now being printed in Michigan voter registration papers. I thought I'd post the video of Michelle Obama thanking Harvey Weinstein.

Likewise, Vice President Kamala Harris and California Gov. Gavin Newsom both once considered the disgraced Hollywood mogul a major benefactor early in their careers.

Although not necessarily loyal to each other, Newsom and Harris came up through the political ranks together—first serving respectively as mayor and district attorney of San Francisco, and later as lieutenant governor and attorney general of California.

Weinstein enjoyed the role of kingmaker, not only for the film-industry starlets he allegedly invited to his casting couch, but also for the state’s aspiring Democratic politicians. The imprimature of a lavish Weinstein fundraiser offered serious clout and cachet within the elite leftist ecosystem, on top of the money it raised.

Weinstein’s sexual proclivities, however, were an open secret, forcing him to become a sacrificial lamb after Trump’s election turned the #MeToo movement into a political imperative.

Assistant District Attorney Nicole Blumberg said in court Tuesday that prosecutors were actively pursuing claims of rape that occurred in Manhattan within the statute of limitations.

She said some potential survivors that were not ready to step forward during Weinstein’s first New York trial have indicated they are now willing to testify.

But when pressed by the judge, Blumberg said prosecutors have not yet brought their findings to a grand jury. She also said she could not provide the court a timeline for when their investigation would be complete.

“The People are still investigating in a trauma-informed matter,” she said. “That is an ongoing process.”

Weinstein lawyer Arthur Aidala, with his client sitting next to him in a wheelchair, suggested the investigation was simply a delay tactic from prosecutors, saying something similar happened ahead of the initial rape trial.

“Once again we have the individual and we’re looking for a crime,” he said. “We’ve got the ‘1-800-Get-Harvey’ hotline.”

Blumberg rejected the notion and said the prosecution’s plan was to proceed to trial in the fall.

“There’s certainly no delay tactics on our part,” she said. “We’re proceeding in the most expeditious manner.”

When asked by Judge Curtis Farber what month she anticipated, Blumberg responded: “November would be a realistic timeframe.”

Aidala said his client simply wants to get the trial going as soon as possible, noting he’s in his fifth year of incarceration.

“He’s suffering tremendously,” Aidala said, adding that Weinstein suffers from macular degeneration, fluid in his lungs and heart and diabetes that is “through the roof” because of the poor diet behind bars.

“He’s basically getting no treatment for any of it,” Aidala said. “He’s not a young man. He’s a sick man.”

“These tactics from prosecutors are just delay, delay, delay,” he added.

Judge Farber set the next pre-trial hearing for July 19.

Weinstein, 72, has maintained that any sexual activity was consensual. He’s currently in custody at the city’s Rikers Island jail complex but has suffered from medical problems throughout his time behind bars.

Weinstein, who had been serving a 23-year sentence in New York, was also convicted in Los Angeles in 2022 of another rape and is still sentenced to 16 years in prison in California. But in an appeal filed last month in California’s Second District Court of Appeal, Weinstein’s lawyers argued he did not get a fair trial in Los Angeles.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press