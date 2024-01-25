Biden Opponent Phillips Condemns DNC’s Demonization of MAGA

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A Democratic presidential hopeful has criticized Democrats, including President Joe Biden, for their negative characterization of MAGA supporters.

Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., praised supporters of former President Donald Trump after attending a Trump rally in New Hampshire. “They were the most hospitable, thoughtful, kind people I’ve interacted with in a long time,” Phillips said in a Thursday interview with Fox News.

I appreciate @FoxNews for affording me the opportunity to make the case for American repair and reconciliation. “Angertainment” would have us believe we are more divided than we really are. Just have to get off our screens and convene. 🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/vHco0nBkS9 — Dean Phillips (@deanbphillips) January 24, 2024

“Yesterday at the polls, I said hello to everybody holding signs: Biden signs, Williamson signs, my signs. Trump signs, Haley signs,” he added. “People were so decent and I would call it ‘anger-tainment.’ ‘Anger-tainment’ would have us believe we are so much more divided than we are.”

Phillips secured 20% of the Democratic votes in the New Hampshire primary. The Biden campaign did not participate in the New Hampshire primary as the DNC’s decided to kick off its 2024 season in South Carolina. Nevertheless, Biden achieved victory in the primary through write-in votes.

During a Jan. 23 CNN interview, Phillips went viral after rebuking the Democratic Party’s consistent demonization of Trump supporters, often labeling them as a collective “threat to democracy.”

Democrat presidential candidate Dean Phillips went to a Trump rally and found out that Trump voters are thoughtful, kind, diverse, hospitable and generally awesome people who feel like no one is listening to them but Trump. He now says Dems are delisiomal. pic.twitter.com/sLYGzHmteT — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 23, 2024

“I gotta tell you guys, I went to a Donald Trump rally a couple of nights ago,” Phillips said. “[I] Met probably 50 Trump people waiting in line. Every single one of them: thoughtful, hospitable, friendly. All of them [are] so frustrated that they feel nobody is listening to them, but Donald Trump—a diverse crowd, people who have never been to a Trump event before.”

He continued, “My party is completely delusional.”

Phillips’ remarks struck a chord with many, including Fox Business host Charles Payne, who rebuked Biden for attacking MAGA supporters during a viral Fox News segment.

“Biden’s anger and vitriol and hatred for ‘MAGA’ is far–worse than President Trump’s individual battles with someone who crosses him,” Payne said.

“That is something that is really detrimental to this country, that the President of the United States despises half of the United States,” he added.