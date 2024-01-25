Quantcast
Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Biden Opponent Phillips Condemns DNC’s Demonization of MAGA

'They were the most hospitable, thoughtful, kind people I've interacted with in a long time...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., gestures while addressing a gathering during a campaign stop, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A Democratic presidential hopeful has criticized Democrats, including President Joe Biden, for their negative characterization of MAGA supporters.

Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., praised supporters of former President Donald Trump after attending a Trump rally in New Hampshire. “They were the most hospitable, thoughtful, kind people I’ve interacted with in a long time,” Phillips said in a Thursday interview with Fox News.

“Yesterday at the polls, I said hello to everybody holding signs: Biden signs, Williamson signs, my signs. Trump signs, Haley signs,” he added. “People were so decent and I would call it ‘anger-tainment.’ ‘Anger-tainment’ would have us believe we are so much more divided than we are.”

Phillips secured 20% of the Democratic votes in the New Hampshire primary. The Biden campaign did not participate in the New Hampshire primary as the DNC’s decided to kick off its 2024 season in South Carolina. Nevertheless, Biden achieved victory in the primary through write-in votes.

During a Jan. 23 CNN interview, Phillips went viral after rebuking the Democratic Party’s consistent demonization of Trump supporters, often labeling them as a collective “threat to democracy.”

“I gotta tell you guys, I went to a Donald Trump rally a couple of nights ago,” Phillips said. “[I] Met probably 50 Trump people waiting in line. Every single one of them: thoughtful, hospitable, friendly. All of them [are] so frustrated that they feel nobody is listening to them, but Donald Trump—a diverse crowd, people who have never been to a Trump event before.”

He continued, “My party is completely delusional.”

Phillips’ remarks struck a chord with many, including Fox Business host Charles Payne, who rebuked Biden for attacking MAGA supporters during a viral Fox News segment.

“Biden’s anger and vitriol and hatred for ‘MAGA’ is far–worse than President Trump’s individual battles with someone who crosses him,” Payne said.

“That is something that is really detrimental to this country, that the President of the United States despises half of the United States,” he added.

