Quantcast
Thursday, April 11, 2024

Biden Once Again Dependent on Scripted Note Cards During Joint Press Conference

'Who do I call on next? Hang on a second. I got my list here. Hang on. I apologize...'

Posted by Contributing Author
Joe Biden
Joe Biden checks his notes during a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in the White House Rose Garden. / IMAGE: The White House via YouTube

(Headline USA) President Joe Biden once again appeared heavily dependent on notecards during his press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday.

Throughout the presser, the 81-year-old frequently looked down at his cheat sheets, which typically include reporters’ names, which publication they work for, and sometimes even the specific questions the White House has agreed to let them ask.

Biden also remarked that he had a “list” of reporters to call on.

“Who do I call on next? Hang on a second. I got my list here. Hang on. I apologize,” Biden said.

Earlier that day, Biden was also seen referring to his notecards while welcoming Kishida in the Oval Office.

“Well, Fumio, welcome back to the White House. Welcome back to the Oval Office. It’s good to have you here. Good to see you again. When we were here last year, we said the role being played by the United States and Japan is becoming even greater. And we… I couldn’t agree more with your assertion back then. And what we see in our joint support for Ukraine on the face of Russia’s vicious assault is just outrageous,” Biden said.

The White House has defended the president’s dependence on cheatsheets for public functions, dismissing concerns about Biden’s ability to meet with reporters and public officials without them.

Asked in March about the issue, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre snapped, “You’re upset because the president has note cards? You’re asking me a question about the president having note cards?”

Reporters, however, are not the only ones who have noticed Biden’s dependence on his notes. Even Democratic donors have expressed concern over Biden’s inability to take questions without them during private events.

“The staged Q&A sessions have left some donors wondering whether Biden can withstand the rigors of a presidential campaign, let alone potential debates with former President Trump, 77,” Axios reported earlier this year.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
NC Supreme Court May Restrict Ability to Investigate Vote Fraud

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com