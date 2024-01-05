Quantcast
Biden Claims He Doesn’t Have Money to Enforce the Border

'What he's asking for is money for more agents to process illegals and bring them into the country, not protect the border...'

(Headline USA) Despite having recently found a mysterious cache of $250 million to divert to Ukraine, President Joe Biden claimed he didn’t have enough money to solve the border crisis when asked about the skyrocketing levels of illegal immigration this week.

While walking from Marine One back to the White House on Tuesday, Biden was asked what he was going to do about the border crisis after Customs and Border Protection officials recorded 300,000 encounters with illegals in December—a record high.

“Well, we gotta do something,” Biden said. “They [Republicans] ought to give me the money I need to protect the border.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean–Pierre has made similar excuses for the administration’s inaction, blaming the situation on House Republicans.

“We need to continue to work together on border security, right?” Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.

“The president, first day in his administration … the first thing that he put forward was a comprehensive immigration law,” she claimed. “And that’s because he believed that our system was broken and that it had been broken for decades and wanted to take that seriously.”

On his first day as president, Biden repealed many of the Trump-era laws that were keeping illegals from crossing the border, thereby encouraging the massive influx that has overwhelmed even Democrats’ so-called sanctuary cities.

Republicans, however, pointed out that they already passed legislation in the House to provide additional funding for border security. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., also argued that more funding wouldn’t change Biden’s policies.

Fox News contributor Miranda Devine agreed: “Oh yeah, more money. But not to ‘protect the border.’ It’s to pay for more lawyers to lie for the illegal migrants posing as asylum seekers,” she wrote. “It’s to pay for more NGOs to continue the cartel’s human trafficking work around the country. It’s to pay for more ‘humanitarian’ aid at the border, and more money wasted on ‘root cause’ boondoggles. Anything but secure the border.”

A group of House Republicans visited the southern border this week, saying Biden’s refusal to enforce immigration policies “began this chaos.”

Their trip comes as conservatives in both the House and Senate are threatening to shut down the government if Democrats do not agree to address the border crisis.

