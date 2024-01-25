Biden Heckled Repeatedly at Va. Rally, Blasts Leftist Protester as ‘MAGA Republican’

(Headline USA) President Joe Biden dismissed an anti-Israel heckler during his visit to Virginia on Tuesday as a “MAGA Republican.”

The president was interrupted repeatedly at his rally this week by leftist activists who oppose his support for Israel and its retaliation against Hamas following the Oct. 7 terrorist attack.

“Genocide Joe: How many kids have you killed today?” a man carrying a Palestinian flag bellowed at Biden—who, ironically, was there to speak in support of abortion.

Moments later, a female protester yelled, “Israel kills two mothers every hour!”

As the heckling continued, Biden became visibly frustrated.

“They feel deeply,” he said after the first two disruptions.

After the third heckler, Biden said, “This is gonna go on for a while. We’ve got a couple more of these, I think.”

He once again addressed the protest after the sixth heckler, saying, “They’ve got this planned.”

But after the seventh interruption, Biden lashed out at the activists, claiming they must support former President Donald Trump.

“Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans including the woman hollering,” Biden said, adding, “Frankly, Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans including the speaker of the House are hellbent on going even further [on abortion].”

The Left has been vocally critical of Biden’s decision to support Israel in its efforts to wipe out Hamas, accusing the president of supporting “genocide.”

“Squad” Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., for example, has vowed not to endorse Biden for reelection over his support for Israel.

Staffers in his own administration have also turned on Biden over the conflict in the Middle East, anonymously demanding that Biden call for a “full ceasefire.”

At at least one prior campaign stop, Biden was heckled repeatedly. While visiting a Charleston, S.C., church where he hoped to capitalize on a mass shooting to pander to African–Americans, the president instead found himself put on the defensive. However, he allowed the jeering to continue, uniterrupted, for several awkward seconds.

When Biden was able to get in a few words at his own campaign rally on Tuesday, he used the opportunity to bash Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin by hailing his defeated opponent, Democrat Terry McAuliffe.

“Hello, Virginia! And the real governor, Terry McAuliffe!” Biden claimed.