Biden’s Exploitation of Mass Shooting Disrupted by Pro-Hamas Hecklers

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was proved once again that it isn’t just conservatives who hate Joe Biden but also some of the pro-Hamas leftists who interrupted Biden’s speech in South Carolina on Monday by calling for a cease-fire in Gaza.

The incident was one of the latest examples of divisions among Democrats when it comes to the war between Israel and Palestine, which is controlled by Hamas.

Biden was speaking in Charleston, S.C., at Mother Emanuel Church, where, according to The Hill, a “white supremacist” gunman killed nine worshippers back in 2015.

The protesters inside the church yelled out after he spoke about how “the truth is under assault in America.”

“If you really care about the lives lost here, then you should honor the lives lost and call for a cease-fire in Palestine,” one woman shouted.

Right after that, multiple people then started chanting “Cease-fire now!”

While the demonstrators were escorted out, Biden just stood quietly. Eventually, his supporters started chanting “Four more years!” since they thought that the remaining year of Biden being in the Oval Office would not be enough to destroy the United States.

“I understand their passion. And I’ve been quietly working with the Israeli government to get them to reduce and significantly get out of Gaza,” Biden eventually said.

One of his leftist supporters shouted out to praise Biden from the pews when he was restarting his prepared remarks.

“You are an understanding person. They don’t realize that. You’re a good man,” the woman shouted, which resulted in applause from the brainwashed audience.

Since war broke out between Israel and Hamas in October of last year, Biden has been heckled and interrupted at several events by the protesters who support terrorists, according to the Washington Times. One of those times when he was interrupted was during his keynote address at the Human Rights Campaign annual dinner at a private fundraiser.