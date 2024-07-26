Quantcast
Friday, July 26, 2024

Emhoff’s Ex Opens Up about Kamala Parenting Her Kids

'For over 10 years, since Cole and Ella were teenagers, Kamala has been a co-parent with Dough and I...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff
Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff / IMAGE: CNN via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Kerstin Emhoff, the first wife of Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, has spoken up about the non-existent attacks aimed at Vice President Kamala Harris for having no biological children. 

In remarks to CNN on Thursday, Emhoff claimed that Harris has acted as a parent to her children, Ella and Cole Emhoff, who were born during her marriage to Doug Emhoff, now Harris’s husband.

“These are baseless attacks,” Kerstin Emhoff claimed, citing no evidence of such attacks. “For over 10 years, since Cole and Ella were teenagers, Kamala has been a co-parent with Dough and I. She is loving, nurturing, fiercely protective, and always present.” 

Emhoff’s remarks were likely prompted by the media’s false assertion that the Trump-Vance campaign has criticized Harris for being “childless.” 

These claims are far from reality. Fueling the left’s paranoia are comments from Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, made in 2021 about politicians without children influencing the future. 

Missing from most leftist outlets’ reporting is Vance’s clarification that individuals unable to have children despite their wishes are not included in his criticism. 

As explained in a video by the Daily Caller, Vance stated that Democratic politicians should not have a “direct stake” in the country.

At the time, Vance was a private citizen running for a U.S. Senate seat in Ohio. Neither the Trump campaign nor Vance, now Trump’s running mate, have raised such criticism against Harris. 

Despite this, the Harris family rushed to counter these imaginary attacks. In a temporary Instagram post, Ella Emhoff asked, “How can you be ‘childless when you have cutie pie kids like Cole and I.” She added, “I love my three parents.” 

Ella Emhoff’s defense comes months after she came under fire for fundraising for anti-Israeli and Hamas-linked groups. 

In March, the New York Post reported her fundraising for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), whose teachers and workers were accused of participating in the Hamas terrorist attack against Israel on Oct. 7. 

In November 2023, Ella Emhoff promoted a fundraiser for the Hamas-governed Gaza Strip through the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
