Biden Goes Bucks Wild While Repeating Anti-Trump ‘Suckers and Losers’ Hoax

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) On Saturday, a visibly unhinged President Joe Biden addressed a microphone, restating the false claims that former President Donald Trump had referred to fallen soldiers as “suckers and losers.”

During a speech in South Carolina, where he aimed to appeal to black voters, Biden loudly shouted remarks that Trump, along with 25 other individuals, had long denied.

NEW: A clearly troubled Joe Biden starts screaming into the microphone while slurring his words. This man has 5 more years left in him according to Democrats. “Donald Trump, when he was commander in chief, refused to visit a cemetery US cemetery outside of Paris for fallen… pic.twitter.com/0sW7ZcMojr — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 28, 2024

“Donald Trump—when he was commander-in-chief—refused to visit a cemetery, U.S. Cemetery outside of Paris, for fallen American soldiers, and he referred to those heroes, and I quote, as suckers and losers,” Biden claimed.

“He actually said that—he said that. How dare he say it like that? How dare he talk about my son… like that? I called them patriots and heroes. The only loser I see is Donald Trump,” Biden reiterated.

“He makes me angry,” he claimed.

Biden was in South Carolina in preparation for the Democratic primary set to begin on Feb. 23. Democrats skipped the New Hampshire primary, but Biden was declared the winner following write-in votes.

The infamous phrase tied to Trump first emerged in a piece citing anonymous sources by the Atlantic.

Reportedly, Trump rejected the idea of visiting the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in 2018. “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers,” Trump allegedly said.

President Trump: “To me they are absolute heroes.” President Trump denied a report that he called Americans who died in war “losers” and “suckers.” The president said the article published in The Atlantic is “a fake story, and it’s a disgrace that they’re allowed to do it.” pic.twitter.com/kfBxoPFAhe — CBS Newspath (@cbsnewspath) September 4, 2020

The then-president vehemently denied making such claims: “It’s a fake story and it’s a disgrace that they’re allowed to do it,” he said, as reported by the New York Times.

“To me, they’re heroes. … It’s even hard to believe how they could do it. And I say that, the level of bravery, and to me, they’re absolute heroes,” Trump added.

Shortly after the report, the Trump White House issued a rebuttal from 25 individuals who rejected such allegations.

Again, this is 100% false. I was next to @POTUS the whole day! The President was greatly disappointed when told we couldn’t fly there. He was incredibly eager to honor our Fallen Heroes. https://t.co/8YZlWS83I3 — Jordan Karem (@JordanKarem1) September 4, 2020

The Atlantic story on @realDonaldTrump is total BS. I was actually there and one of the people part of the discussion – this never happened. I have sat in the room when our President called family members after their sons were killed in action and it was heart-wrenching… — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) September 4, 2020

The Atlantic story is completely false. Absolutely lacks merit. I’ve been by the President’s side. He has always shown the highest respect to our active duty troops and veterans with utmost respect paid to those who have given the ultimate sacrifice and those wounded in battle. — Keith Kellogg (@generalkellogg) September 3, 2020

The Washington Post’s infamous Fact-Checker refused to fact-check the letter. It did, however, report that only 14 out of the 25 cited in the letter were with Trump on the France trip.

“We could hand Pinocchios to Trump for inflating the number, but it’s difficult to settle on a rating without determining how many of the 14 witnesses are truly credible,” The Post’s Glenn Kessler admitted.

Subsequent documentation, released by BuzzFeed, a former media outlet associated with the left, revealed that the trip to the cemetery was canceled due to heavy rain.