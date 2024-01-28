Quantcast
Saturday, January 27, 2024

Biden Goes Bucks Wild While Repeating Anti-Trump ‘Suckers and Losers’ Hoax

'He makes me angry...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
President Joe Biden speaks at South Carolina's First in the Nation dinner at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds in Columbia, S.C., Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) On Saturday, a visibly unhinged President Joe Biden addressed a microphone, restating the false claims that former President Donald Trump had referred to fallen soldiers as “suckers and losers.” 

During a speech in South Carolina, where he aimed to appeal to black voters, Biden loudly shouted remarks that Trump, along with 25 other individuals, had long denied.

“Donald Trump—when he was commander-in-chief—refused to visit a cemetery, U.S. Cemetery outside of Paris, for fallen American soldiers, and he referred to those heroes, and I quote, as suckers and losers,” Biden claimed. 

“He actually said that—he said that. How dare he say it like that? How dare he talk about my son… like that? I called them patriots and heroes. The only loser I see is Donald Trump,” Biden reiterated. 

“He makes me angry,” he claimed.

Biden was in South Carolina in preparation for the Democratic primary set to begin on Feb. 23. Democrats skipped the New Hampshire primary, but Biden was declared the winner following write-in votes. 

The infamous phrase tied to Trump first emerged in a piece citing anonymous sources by the Atlantic. 

Reportedly, Trump rejected the idea of visiting the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in 2018. “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers,” Trump allegedly said.

The then-president vehemently denied making such claims: “It’s a fake story and it’s a disgrace that they’re allowed to do it,” he said, as reported by the New York Times.

“To me, they’re heroes. … It’s even hard to believe how they could do it. And I say that, the level of bravery, and to me, they’re absolute heroes,” Trump added.

Shortly after the report, the Trump White House issued a rebuttal from 25 individuals who rejected such allegations. 

The Washington Post’s infamous Fact-Checker refused to fact-check the letter. It did, however, report that only 14 out of the 25 cited in the letter were with Trump on the France trip. 

“We could hand Pinocchios to Trump for inflating the number, but it’s difficult to settle on a rating without determining how many of the 14 witnesses are truly credible,” The Post’s Glenn Kessler admitted.

Subsequent documentation, released by BuzzFeed, a former media outlet associated with the left, revealed that the trip to the cemetery was canceled due to heavy rain.

