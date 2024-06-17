Quantcast
Monday, June 17, 2024

Foreigners Reportedly Exploit Fake Spinal Surgeries for Lucrative Insurance Fraud

'They’re well-versed in this kind of thing...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
MS-13 members
MS-13 members / IMAGE: Vice via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A group of foreign criminals and corrupt doctors have been exposed for orchestrating an alleged scheme involving fake spinal surgeries to inflate personal injury lawsuits. 

According to a review of court records by the New York Post, the perpetrators include members of the violent Salvadoran gang MS-13, Russian gangsters and a “cadre of corrupt surgeons.” 

Sources and court documents reveal that these doctors receive substantial payments for performing unnecessary back and neck surgeries to “swipe billions through bogus insurance filings.”

Here’s how the scheme works: if an illegal alien suffers a minor injury at a construction site, a doctor falsely claims the victim needs major surgery. Settlements from such lawsuits can reach up to $1 million, according to the New York Post. 

“These scams rely on law firms that take on hundreds of such cases, along with high-profile doctors, sketchy lending firms that hard-sell migrants into borrowing to cover the costs, and an army of ‘runners’ who recruit victims and orchestrate their falls,” the outlet reported, citing legal papers and sources familiar with the operations. 

A private investigator told the New York Post that law firms are “regularly recruiting migrants and homeless people and in some cases are proactively arranging for them to come to New York.” 

Despite the substantial settlements, potential victims often receive as little as $1,000 after accounting for loans, medical and legal expenses linked to the scheme. 

“Russian hoodlums are suspected of running lending firms that fund trip-and-fall lawsuits and surgeries — often at hugely inflated rates to goose settlement figures,” sourced described to the New York Post. 

 “They’re well-versed in this kind of thing,” a retired NYPD supervisor added.  

MS-13 bosses are also involved, recruiting illegal aliens and allegedly bringing them to New York specifically for this fraudulent injury scheme. 

