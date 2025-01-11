Daily Wire, TPUSA ‘Transgender’ Documentary Released on Twitter

Parents silenced. Kids manipulated. Doctors profiting. 'Identity Crisis' tells the stories the mainstream media won’t. Watch 'Identity Crisis' for FREE on X for 72 hours. pic.twitter.com/vpJ77XBony — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) January 10, 2025

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The Daily Wire and Turning Point USA recently released their documentary about the “transgender” ideology, making it available to watch for free over the weekend on Twitter.

Since Jan. 13, the documentary will be available exclusively on DailyWire+.

The Daily Wire reported that the documentary, titled Identity Crisis, “exposes the societal failures enabling the continued mutilation of children and features raw interviews with victims of the movement, including individuals who have detransitioned themselves and parents in the throes of a familial transgender battle.”

“Gender ideology is still destroying lives. Detransitioners, parents, and experts are speaking out, but the system doesn’t want you to hear them,” the Daily Wire co-founder and co-CEO Jeremy Boreing wrote. “Matt Walsh changed the world with What Is a Woman?, but our mission is not complete.”

Gender ideology is still destroying lives. Detransitioners, parents, and experts are speaking out, but the system doesn’t want you to hear them. That’s why @realdailywire is streaming the powerful new documentary “Identity Crisis” right here on X all weekend. Matt Walsh changed… https://t.co/5ncDf3zYRX — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) January 10, 2025

Walsh also wrote about the recently released documentary, stating that he was “honored that [his work] inspired the new documentary… which reveals the harmful, heartbreaking consequences.”

I made What Is A Woman? to expose the insanity of gender ideology. I’m honored that it inspired the new documentary “Identity Crisis” – which reveals the harmful, heartbreaking consequences.⁰⁰We’ve heard the activists, the politicians, the media—all pushing gender ideology at… https://t.co/eUYpFCjscz — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 10, 2025

Fiction writer and one of the Daily Wire’s hosts, Andrew Klavan, also noted that “[people] can’t cover this atrocity enough.”

We can’t cover this atrocity enough. https://t.co/L6e5iOpkga — Andrew Klavan (@andrewklavan) January 10, 2025

The Daily Wire’s co-founder Ben Shapiro also promoted the movie, criticizing the “radical [and destructive] gender ideology” that “has infiltrated our institutions, preyed upon vulnerable children, and torn families apart.”

“The activists and bureaucrats behind it insist that any opposition is bigotry when, in reality, they are engaged in one of the greatest medical scandals of our time,” he wrote.

At AmericaFest last month, I announced “Identity Crisis”—a groundbreaking new documentary from @realDailyWire in partnership with @TPUSA and @charliekirk11. Now, it’s time for the world to see the truth. Radical gender ideology is not just wrong—it’s destructive. It has… https://t.co/hGVKvuXp0v — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 10, 2025

Another host from the Daily Wire, Michael Knowles, stated that, after watching the documentary, people should use the fact that conservatives now control the White House, Congress, Senate and the Supreme Court to “eradicate this pernicious ideology from public life entirely.”

Watch the latest from @realdailywire and @tpusa, and then make sure we capitalize on the recent victory to eradicate this pernicious ideology from public life entirely. https://t.co/vr98Jw26jr — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) January 10, 2025

TPUSA and its founder, Charlie Kirk, also responded to the recent release of the documentary, urging everybody to watch it.

Proud to present our latest documentary, 'Identity Crisis,' distributed w/ The Daily Wire. This film exposes the rise of gender ideology and its impact on children through testimonies from detransitioners, parents, and experts. Watch FREE through the weekend on @realDailyWire https://t.co/eBQMJJHYlW — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) January 10, 2025

Radical Gender Ideology leads to the mutilation of children, silenced parents, and rich doctors. "Identity Crisis" produced by @TPUSA in partnership with @realDailyWire tells the stories the mainstream media won’t. Watch it for FREE on 𝕏 for 72 hours. pic.twitter.com/WnztQDliSk — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 10, 2025

Chloe Cole and Laura Becker, two “detransitioners” who were interviewed for the documentary, also promoted the film, calling it the “gut-wrenching,” “emotional” and “comprehensive indictment of gender ideology.”

Watch “Identity Crisis” NOW on X It’s a comprehensive indictment of gender ideology. It’s gut wrenching, it’s emotional, and it showcases the consequences of the lies and butchery. Grateful for X and @realDailyWire, any other platform would ban this movie. https://t.co/RSb2cPhqg8 — Chloe Cole ⭐️ (@ChoooCole) January 10, 2025