Quantcast
Friday, January 10, 2025

Daily Wire, TPUSA ‘Transgender’ Documentary Released on Twitter

'We can't cover this atrocity enough...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
"Identity Crisis" film / Screenshot: @DailyWirePlus via YouTube

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The Daily Wire and Turning Point USA recently released their documentary about the “transgender” ideology, making it available to watch for free over the weekend on Twitter.

Since Jan. 13, the documentary will be available exclusively on DailyWire+.

The Daily Wire reported that the documentary, titled Identity Crisis, “exposes the societal failures enabling the continued mutilation of children and features raw interviews with victims of the movement, including individuals who have detransitioned themselves and parents in the throes of a familial transgender battle.”

“Gender ideology is still destroying lives. Detransitioners, parents, and experts are speaking out, but the system doesn’t want you to hear them,” the Daily Wire co-founder and co-CEO Jeremy Boreing wrote. “Matt Walsh changed the world with What Is a Woman?, but our mission is not complete.” 

Walsh also wrote about the recently released documentary, stating that he was “honored that [his work] inspired the new documentary… which reveals the harmful, heartbreaking consequences.”

Fiction writer and one of the Daily Wire’s hosts, Andrew Klavan, also noted that “[people] can’t cover this atrocity enough.”

The Daily Wire’s co-founder Ben Shapiro also promoted the movie, criticizing the “radical [and destructive] gender ideology” that “has infiltrated our institutions, preyed upon vulnerable children, and torn families apart.”

“The activists and bureaucrats behind it insist that any opposition is bigotry when, in reality, they are engaged in one of the greatest medical scandals of our time,” he wrote.

Another host from the Daily Wire, Michael Knowles, stated that, after watching the documentary, people should use the fact that conservatives now control the White House, Congress, Senate and the Supreme Court to “eradicate this pernicious ideology from public life entirely.”

TPUSA and its founder, Charlie Kirk, also responded to the recent release of the documentary, urging everybody to watch it.

Chloe Cole and Laura Becker, two “detransitioners” who were interviewed for the documentary, also promoted the film, calling it the “gut-wrenching,” “emotional” and “comprehensive indictment of gender ideology.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Biden Expands TPS for Venezuelans Who Entered US with Laken Riley’s Killer

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com