Trump Wants GOP Refund After Biden Drops Out

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) On Jul. 21, 2024, Donald Trump said that the Republican Party deserved to be “reimbursed for fraud” after the Democratic Party, the mass media and other members of the establishment forced them to spend millions campaigning against Joe Biden, even though they knew that they would remove him because he wouldn’t be able to make it through another four years in office.

The Daily Wire reported that Trump made the statement in a Truth Social post several hours after a person behind Biden’s Twitter account announced the plan to “stand down” from the 2024 presidential election and to throw his support and endorsement behind Kamala Harris instead.

Many people suggested that Biden himself doesn’t even know that he dropped out of the race because he never made an additional statement in front of the audience. Some people also pointed out that Biden’s signature in the latest statement is different from his regular signature.

“So, we are forced to spend time and money on fighting Crooked Joe Biden, he polls badly after having a terrible debate, and quits the race. Now we have to start all over again. Shouldn’t the Republican Party be reimbursed for fraud in that everybody around Joe, including his doctors and the Fake News Media, knew he was not capable of running for, or being, President? Just askin’?” Trump said.

Earlier, Trump posted about the second debate — scheduled to air in September on ABC — and argued that it should air on Fox News instead.

“My debate with Crooked Joe Biden, the Worst President in the history of the United States, was slated to be broadcast on Fake News ABC, the home of George Slopadopolus, sometime in September. Now that Joe has, not surprisingly, has quit the race, I think the Debate, with whomever the Radical Left Democrats choose, should be held on Fox News, rather than very biased ABC. Thank you!” he posted.