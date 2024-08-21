Biden DOJ Tries to Squelch Case Forcing Arizona to Require Citizenship Proof

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) On Aug. 16, 2024, the Biden–Harris Department of Justice requested the U.S. Supreme Court “deny” Republicans’ bid to enforce an Arizona law that requires people to prove they are American citizens when registering and voting in elections.

U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar requested that the country’s highest court instead allow a lower court decision that prohibits the implementation of provisions of the statute in question to remain in effect for the 2024 election.

In the DOJ filing, she claimed that “applicants are not entitled to a stay” and encouraged the court to “deny” such a request.

“Judicial intervention at this stage would undermine the orderly administration of the election, risking the disfranchisement of thousands of voters who have already registered to vote using the federal form,” Prelogar argued.

The Biden-Harris administration was among several far-left parties to sue Arizona over the law shortly after it was passed in 2022.

AZ Free News reported that more than 11,600 people in Arizona voted via “federal-only” ballots during the 2020 election, which is larger than Biden’s margin of victory (10,457 votes) over Donald Trump.

While the Biden-Harris regime tries to ensure there will be no fair elections in Arizona at the end of the year, other Democrats push a bill in their party’s 2024 platform that would create a pathway for illegal aliens to become “lawful prospective immigrants” who would be issued IDs and Social Security numbers so that they could vote in the American elections, turning the United States in the everlasting “Democrat land.”

The U.S. Citizenship Act would allow the Homeland Security Secretary to “adjust the status of a lawful prospective immigrant to that of a lawful permanent resident” should an illegal remain in the country for five years without absences longer than 180 days.

The bill would also allow deported illegals to return if they had lived in the United States for at least three years.

“The legal immigration framework was last updated in 1990 and does not reflect the needs of our country in the 21st century. The U.S. Citizenship Act would permanently increase family-sponsored and employment-based immigration,” the “Expanding Legal Immigration & Deterring Illegal Immigration” plank of the DNC platform stated.

Meanwhile, on Aug. 19, 2024, the Republican-led Georgia State Election Board voted 3-2 to approve a new election integrity rule allowing local officials to ensure that the “total number of ballots cast” does not exceed “the total number of persons who voted.”

Leftists from all walks of life criticized the decision and became concerned that a “far-right takeover” of the battleground state’s election board could “swing” the 2024 election.