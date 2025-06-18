‘No Kings’ Volunteer Fatally Shot an Immigrant at Utah Protest

(Headline USA) A military veteran who inadvertently fatally shot a demonstrator at a Salt Lake City “No Kings” rally while trying to stop an alleged gunman was a “safety volunteer” for the protest, according to police and organizers.

The safety volunteer, who has not been identified publicly, fired three rounds at Arturo Gamboa, 24, who allegedly brandished a rifle at Saturday’s crowd. The gunshots hit both Gamboa and the protester, Arthur Folasa Ah Loo, police said.

Gamboa did not fire the rifle, and no formal criminal charges have been filed against him. However he was arrested on suspicion of murder and accused of creating the dangerous situation that led to Ah Loo’s death, police said. He remained in custody as of Tuesday, according to jail logs.

It is unclear what Gamboa intended to do with the rifle. His father, reached by The Associated Press on Tuesday, declared his son’s innocence.

“My son, Arturo Gamboa, is an innocent guy. He was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Albert Gamboa said in a brief phone call.

The investigation includes whether the safety volunteer was justified in shooting, the Salt Lake City Police Department said Monday.

Utah is an open-carry state, meaning people who can legally own a firearm are generally allowed to carry it on a public street.

Police said the permit for the protest did not specify that there would be armed security and event staffers’ roles and responsibilities were being investigated. The protest of some 10,000 people was otherwise peaceful.

Here’s what is known so far about the shooting:

How did it unfold?

Thousands of protesters were marching through downtown Salt Lake City when, around 8 p.m., the veteran and another man said they spotted Gamboa, who was wearing all black clothing, move behind a wall and withdraw a rifle from a backpack, according to a police news release.

The two men drew their handguns and ordered Gamboa to drop the rifle, but witnesses said he instead moved toward the crowd and held his rifle in a “firing position,” according to police.

The safety volunteer shot three rounds, hitting Gamboa and Ah Loo. Gamboa’s wound was relatively minor, and he was arrested nearby by police, who found a rifle, gas mask and backpack in the area.

Ah Loo died after being taken to a hospital. Police said they do not yet know why Gamboa had the rifle or allegedly disobeyed the orders from the two men.

The protest was one of hundreds nationwide Saturday against President Donald Trump’s military parade in Washington, which marked the Army’s 250th anniversary and coincided with Trump’s birthday.

What are safety marshals for demonstrations?

The Utah chapter of 50501 Movement, which helped organize the “No Kings” protest, said in a statement Monday that the man who confronted Gamboa was a “safety volunteer” meant to help maintain order and a military veteran.

“Our team of safety volunteers, who have been selected because of their military, first responder, and other relevant de-escalation experience, believed there was an imminent threat to the protestors and took action,” organizers said.

The group did not give further details on the person’s training or explain why he was armed. Sarah Parker, a national coordinator for 50501 Movement, which helped organize the “No Kings” protests across the country, said all attendees, including those in safety roles, were asked not to bring weapons.

It’s extremely rare for safety teams, often called safety marshals, to be armed. Instead, they rely on calm demeanor, communication skills and relationships with police and protesters to help keep order, said Edward Maguire, an Arizona State University criminology and criminal justice professor.

“Arming marshals or peacekeepers is widely discouraged, as it tends to create more problems than it solves,” Maguire said.

Who was the protester who was killed?

Ah Loo was a successful fashion designer and former “Project Runway” contestant who devoted his life to celebrating artists from the Pacific Islands.

Benjamin Powell, a friend of Ah Loo’s, said the 39-year-old was born in Samoa but lived in Utah for about a decade.

Ah Loo, a self-taught designer known to many as Afa, devoted his life to doing “good things for his neighbors and community,” state Rep. Verona Mauga, a close friend, told The Associated Press. Their families were both from the small village of Lotopa in Samoa, she said.

Ah Loo leaves behind a wife and two young children, according to a GoFundMe page for his family.

Powell said he and Ah Loo were working on an August fashion show, which Powell said will now honor Ah Loo’s unwavering commitment to his community.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press





