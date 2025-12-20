Saturday, December 20, 2025

Biden DOJ Eyed Criminal Probe of Sen. Sinema After She Renounced Dems

Then-Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Aloi weighed investigating Sinema for purported violations of the Federal Election Campaign Act....

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Kyrsten Sinema
Kyrsten Sinema / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Officials in the Biden-led DOJ and FBI considered launching a criminal investigation into then-Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, after she left the Democratic Party and became an Independent, the New York Post reported Friday. 

The potential probe, discussed in internal FBI emails roughly 14 months after Sinema broke with Democrats, would have centered on a 2024 New York Post report on her use of campaign funds for what appeared to be personal expenses. 

At the time, the Post reported that in 2023, Sinema paid for security, luxury hotels, cars and a concert.  

According to the Post, the matter was raised in 2024 by a prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in D.C., which at the time was led by Biden appointee Matthew Graves.  

Sinema was one of the two senators who repeatedly blocked major Biden-era legislation and resisted Democratic efforts to abolish the filibuster.

The prosecutor reportedly flagged the Post’s reporting and forwarded it to officials at both the DOJ and the FBI. 

Then-Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Aloi weighed investigating Sinema for purported violations of the Federal Election Campaign Act. 

Walter Giardina, a former FBI agent who participated in then-special prosecutor Bob Mueller’s probe and prosecutions of Peter Navarro and President Donald Trump, appeared receptive to pursuing the case.  

Tellingly, Giardina was among the top FBI officials fired by Trump’s FBI Director Kash Patel earlier this year. 

“I’m interested in looking at the Sinema referral if its [sic] something you’re looking to assign,” Giardina wrote to an FBI colleague on Feb. 2, 2024, according to the Post. 

The emails also revealed that the Biden administration had previously considered directing the DOJ’s Public Integrity Section to probe Sinema’s senatorial campaign. 

This attempt was “unsuccessful,” according to the outlet. 

In response, Sinema’s chief of staff Daniel Winkler said the attempted probe was driven by partisan politics. 

“It’s disappointing, though not surprising, to learn that Walter Giardina, who led politically motivated investigations at the FBI, also sought to investigate Kyrsten for partisan political reasons after she defied Biden and the Senate Democrats to protect the filibuster,” Winkler said, as quoted by the Post. 

“Giardina’s pathetic attempts led nowhere, his abuse of power is now exposed to the public, and the filibuster stands strong today,” he added. 

Sinema entered the Senate as a Democrat in 2019, replacing former GOP Sen. Jeff Flake. She left office on Jan. 3, 2025, after declining to seek re-election. 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Fulton County Admits Certification of Potentially Unlawful 315K Ballots in 2020
Next article
At Least 16 ‘Epstein Files,’ Including Trump Photo, Disappear from DOJ Website

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com