Surprise! Biden’s Classified Docs Scandal Fizzles Out w/ No Charges

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Despite having brought classified documents to his Delaware home, President Joe Biden will get off scot-free as the partisan Department of Justice has decided to overlook the alleged wrongdoing, Time reported.

Tranches of sensitive documents discovered last year at multiple locations—including Biden’s Washington, D.C., office space and his home garage in Wilmington, Del.—dated back to his time as a U.S. senator and as vice president during the Obama administration.

The documents were first reported shortly after a controversial raid on former President Donald Trump’s Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, resulted in the appointment of special counsel Jack Smith, who went on to indict the Republican leader on multiple felony counts.

However, the news of them did not go public until several months later, following the 2022 midterm election in which Democrats outperformed expectations.

Public outrage over the scandal, and cover-up—as well as the double standard—forced Attorney General Merrick Garland to appoint U.S. Attorney Robert Hur as special counsel. Yet, many suspected that Hur was functioning more as a fixer than a prosecutor.

With the investigation now concluded, those suspicions may be validated.

Still, the president may not be entirely off the hook. Hur plans soon to release an investigative report detailing the types of documents removed and other findings of the investigation. And the Biden camp appears to be worried that photos from the investigation could harm his chances at being reelected this upcoming November, according to Axios.

“Any photos of those storage practices could cause a political storm similar to what happened after the release of photos of Trump storing documents at Mar-a-Lago,” the outlet reported.

The embarrassment could give the 81-year-old Biden a pretense to exit the race, allowing Democrats to instead run a more viable candidate—likely former first lady Michelle Obama.

Conservative pundits—including New York Post columnist Cindy Adams and former Fox News host Megyn Kelly—have recently outlined how Democrats plan to execute the widely anticipated bait-and-switch operation.

Megyn Kelly reports on the 93 year old, extremely active, well connected, legendary columnist Cindy Adams saying Barack Obama is lining up donors for Michelle Obama’s announcement in May that she’s running for President. pic.twitter.com/NJ2tnPpDrt — 𝔹𝕦𝕕… (@bud_cann) January 24, 2024

“There is a plan to replace Joe Biden with Michelle Obama,” Kelly said in a January podcast with the National Review‘s Rich Lowry and C.W. Cooke.

“The plan is that around May, Joe Biden announces that he is not running,” Kelly continued. “This will allow. . . for Michelle to get nominated at the August convention.”