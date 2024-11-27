As Biden Boosts Ukraine, U.S. Soldiers Literally Starve

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) As lame-duck President Joe Biden and his comrades in Congress ship off billions of dollars to Ukraine, United States soldiers stationed at home are being fed slop, Military.com reported.

According to the report, the issue has been ongoing for months at Fort Carlson, Colorado, where food rations have been limited and selections are dwindling.

One recent meal, in particular, was a single piece of toast and a handful of lima beans—apparently meant to provide sufficient nutrition for active members of the United States military.

The food supply center, which is supposed to be feeding over 4,500 soldiers, on the base is also reportedly subject to random closures and obscure hours.

While some soldiers have been able to escape from the light rations and poor quality, not all on site have access to cars, meaning they are stuck being undernourished.

“This has been a division-wide issue with the [dining facilities] on workdays and kiosks on the weekend,” an anonymous soldier said.

“The people who deal with it the worst are the soldiers who live in the barracks and don’t have a car.”

Lt. Col. Joseph Payton, spokesman for the base, issued a statement claiming that though there have been long-standing issues with food quality and quantity, the base remains “committed” to the soldiers present.

“We recognize that we’ve had some challenges with consistency in the quality of our soldiers’ dining experiences at our warrior restaurants and kiosks,” Payton noted, adding that they will ensure that “soldiers receive quality and healthy meals and can take full advantage of their meal benefit they are entitled to receive.”

Amidst food mismanagement at home, Biden has committed himself to making sure that Ukrainians are comfortable, asking Congress for an additional $24 billion in aid for the foreign nation.

This aid package request follows on the heels of the president unilaterally forgiving Ukraine $4.65 billion in debt to the United States.

“President Biden will make the case that we do need ongoing resources for Ukraine beyond the end of his term,” National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said earlier this month during a CBS appearance, adding that “the United States should not walk away from its commitment, either to Ukraine or to 50 nations that we have rallied in defense of Ukraine in both Europe and Asia.”