REPORT: Biden Admin Working to Undermine Trump’s Deportation Strategy

(Headline USA) The Biden administration is reportedly rushing to undermine President-elect Donald Trump’s deportation strategy through various policy changes.

One of those policies is a new app for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which would allow illegal immigrants to check in with immigration authorities remotely through the mobile app instead of appearing in person at their local ICE office, according to the New York Post.

Department of Homeland Security officials familiar with the plans said the app is already “glitchy and unreliable,” and that it will just make it easier for illegals to evade federal authorities, especially as they ramp up deportation efforts under Trump.

During in-person check-ins, ICE officials review an illegal immigrant’s record for past arrests and outstanding warrants.

Illegal immigrants are also required to provide proof of their current address at this time. The new mobile app does not include features for either of these processes, the Post reported.

Moreover, the mobile app reportedly is not compatible with Android phones, and it is only able to collect location data when the app is accessed by phone.

And even then, the app is only allowed to gather that location data for seven days, officials alleged.

“We need that information that if these people don’t go to court, they have absconded, they have a final order of removal,” an immigration official explained. “We need that data … to go start looking for people.”

But the Biden administration is moving forward with the program anyway, with plans to extend access to the app to up to 100,000 illegal aliens.

Another policy change the Biden administration plans to implement would give illegal aliens the ability to dispute federal government orders for electronic tracking via location monitoring devices, such as ankle bracelets, while they are awaiting immigration hearings.

“What they’re trying to do in the last final day, they’re going to try to put up as many roadblocks and obstacles and throw as many grenades as they can on their way out,” former acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan told the Post.