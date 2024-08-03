Quantcast
Friday, August 2, 2024

Biden Accidentally Tries to Board Russian Hostage Plane after Exchange

'Did he think he was being exchanged to Russia?...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Joe Biden
Joe Biden delivers the Memorial Day Address at the 156th National Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) After welcoming Russia’s ex-hostages, Joe Biden once again showed the entire world that he was too old and senile to be in the White House when he tried to board the plane on which the former hostages flew.

Many people on social media responded to the recent news by mocking Biden.

“Biden walked onto the plane after the prisoners got off. Did he think he was being exchanged to Russia?” Jack Posobeic of Human Events wrote.

Another person on the social media platform, @KateHydeNY, also joked about the reason why he needed to go inside the plane.

“Maybe he was using the bathroom!” she wrote.

Another person commented on the shocking video as well.

“No one is talking about how Biden climbed onto the jet after the Americans already got off. Did he think he was getting on Air Force One?” the person wrote.

However, it wasn’t the only way Biden embarrassed the entire nation. The New York Post reported that, during the same meeting with the hostages, he told the reporters there that they were “stuck” with him until the end of January 2025.

“You’re stuck with me as president for a while, kid. There’s no way out. Ok? You got me for at least another 100 — or 90 days or so,” Biden told the reporters.

Biden’s recent embarrassing actions came after a plane carrying Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, veteran Paul Whelan, Alsu Kurmasheva and other former hostages landed at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Aug. 1, 2024.

Additionally, Kamala Harris, who accompanied Biden that night, also had an opportunity to “shine” and show the entire nation that the mainstream media manufactured the excitement about her persona.

“This is just an extraordinary testament to the importance of having a president who understands the power of diplomacy and understands the strength that rests in understanding the significance of diplomacy,” she said without a script for the first time since she became the Democratic Party’s presumptive nominee.

Before this series of events, Biden blamed Donald Trump for the fact that these people were taken hostages, even though it happened on Biden’s watch.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
