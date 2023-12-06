‘Bastard’: Smiling Biden Walks Away When Asked About Hamas Hostages

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Joe Biden faced pressing questions about the Israel-Hamas war, specifically concerning Americans held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. However, Biden appeared inexplicably uninterested in the question.

As Biden exited the White House en route to lavish campaign events in Boston, Massachusetts, a reporter shouted questions about the hostages in Gaza.

“Sir, the hostages? Hostages! The American hostages! Are they…?” BIDEN: *smiles, ignores, and shuffles away* pic.twitter.com/KdkKxJYK9o — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 5, 2023

“Sir, the hostages? Hostages! The American hostages! Are they…?” a reporter asked Biden. His response? A smile, as he continued to Marine One without addressing the inquiry.

As reported by the Boston Globe and confirmed by Biden’s schedule reviewed by Headline USA, Biden landed in Boston on Tuesday for a series of campaign events aimed at fundraising.

Among these events were a reception hosted by former U.S. Ambassador Alan Solomont and a benefit concert featuring songwriter James Taylor.

Biden’s campaign efforts coincide with global conflicts, with the recent Israel-Hamas conflict being one of the most prominent.

On Oct. 7, Hamas conducted an inhumane terrorist attack that resulted in the deaths of at least 1,400 individuals in southern Israel, including American citizens. About 200 individuals were taken hostage in Gaza. While 105 have been released, the remainder remain captive.

The White House sought to downplay Biden’s apparent dismissal of the reporter’s questions about the Hamas hostages.

In response to criticism from the RNC’s political Twitter account, Andrew Bates, White House Deputy Press Secretary, highlighted Biden’s alleged involvement in seeking the release of the hostages.

“You mean like the 100+ hostages the Israeli government explicitly said @POTUS was key to freeing, and the others he’s working hard to get released?” Bates claimed.

Despite Bates’s claims, there was continued disapproval from individuals reacting to the video. Republican press aide Anna Kelly remarked, “Biden’s too busy jetting off to his New England donors to acknowledge as many as eight Americans trapped by terrorists. What a disgrace.”

Additionally, a Twitter user commented, “Not a care in the world or a thought in his empty head…,” while another simply stated, “That bastard.”

This would not be the first time Biden comes under fire for seemingly ignoring questions about Americans in dire situations. During the summer, Biden faced scathing criticism for dismissing questions about the Americans who passed away in the Maui wildfires.