Quantcast
Tuesday, December 5, 2023

White House Refuses to Condemn Jayapal for Downplaying Rape of Israeli Women

'I think we have to be balanced about bringing in the outrages against Palestinians. I think we cannot say that one war crime deserves another...'

Posted by Contributing Author
Pramila Jayapal
Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash./ PHOTO: AP

(Headline USA) The White House refused on Monday to condemn comments from Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., dismissing allegations of sexual violence by Hamas terrorists against Israeli women.

Jayapal made the remarks during an interview with CNN over the weekend when asked about the Left’s apparent silence condemning the violence committed against Israeli women on Oct. 7.

“I think we have to be balanced about bringing in the outrages against Palestinians,” Jayapal responded.

“I think we cannot say that one war crime deserves another,” she continued. “That is not what international humanitarian law says.” 

During a press conference on Monday, White House press secretary Karine Jean–Pierre was asked whether the Biden administration condemned Jayapal’s equivocation.

Jean–Pierre said the White House condemned the “reprehensible” use of rape as a weapon of war, but stopped short of calling out Jayapal.

“I can only speak for the president—that’s who I can speak for,” Jean–Pierre replied. “We’ve been clear that what Hamas did is absolutely reprehensible, full stop. We’re going to continue to be clear about that.”

Pressed again on what the president thinks of Jayapal’s remarks, Jean–Pierre said: “I just commented on it. I just laid out what we believe is unacceptable.”

Jean–Pierre was once again given the chance to condemn Jayapal on The View on Tuesday, but punted the question twice.

“I’m going to let the representative speak for herself,” Jean–Pierre said.

“I just can’t speak for her. I speak for the President of the United States,” she continued. “I am the White House press secretary, obviously, so that’s who I speak for.

While the White House declined to condemn Jayapal, several other Democrats spoke out against her “outrageous” attempt to “both sides” the sexual violence committed against Israeli women.

“Hamas terrorists raped Israeli women and girls,” said Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla. “The only ‘balanced’ approach is to condemn sexual violence loudly, forcefully and without exceptions. Outrageous for anyone to ‘both sides’ sexual violence.”

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Cox Heir Using $250M Fortune to Build Militant Communist Compound in Berkshires
Next article
‘Bastard’: Smiling Biden Walks Away When Asked About Hamas Hostages

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com