White House Refuses to Condemn Jayapal for Downplaying Rape of Israeli Women

(Headline USA) The White House refused on Monday to condemn comments from Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., dismissing allegations of sexual violence by Hamas terrorists against Israeli women.

Jayapal made the remarks during an interview with CNN over the weekend when asked about the Left’s apparent silence condemning the violence committed against Israeli women on Oct. 7.

“I think we have to be balanced about bringing in the outrages against Palestinians,” Jayapal responded.

“I think we cannot say that one war crime deserves another,” she continued. “That is not what international humanitarian law says.”

During a press conference on Monday, White House press secretary Karine Jean–Pierre was asked whether the Biden administration condemned Jayapal’s equivocation.

Jean–Pierre said the White House condemned the “reprehensible” use of rape as a weapon of war, but stopped short of calling out Jayapal.

“I can only speak for the president—that’s who I can speak for,” Jean–Pierre replied. “We’ve been clear that what Hamas did is absolutely reprehensible, full stop. We’re going to continue to be clear about that.”

Pressed again on what the president thinks of Jayapal’s remarks, Jean–Pierre said: “I just commented on it. I just laid out what we believe is unacceptable.”

Jean–Pierre was once again given the chance to condemn Jayapal on The View on Tuesday, but punted the question twice.

“I’m going to let the representative speak for herself,” Jean–Pierre said.

“I just can’t speak for her. I speak for the President of the United States,” she continued. “I am the White House press secretary, obviously, so that’s who I speak for.

While the White House declined to condemn Jayapal, several other Democrats spoke out against her “outrageous” attempt to “both sides” the sexual violence committed against Israeli women.

“Hamas terrorists raped Israeli women and girls,” said Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla. “The only ‘balanced’ approach is to condemn sexual violence loudly, forcefully and without exceptions. Outrageous for anyone to ‘both sides’ sexual violence.”