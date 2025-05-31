Barron Ignores Media Conspiracies, Enjoys NYU Life w/ Girlfriend

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Barron Trump, President Donald Trump’s youngest and tallest son, is living a relatively normal life at New York University and even has a girlfriend, despite legacy media’s obsession with every aspect of his life.

Barron has friends and a “really nice girlfriend” with whom he often hangs out, NewsNation reported on Thursday, quoting a friend of the younger Trump.

“He does have friends he just (unlike his father Donald Trump) screws the limelight,” the friend said anonymously.

He added that Barron is “much more like his mother, Melania” in that he “keeps his head down and gets on with it.”

“He is not trying to be BMOC (big man on campus),” the friend continued.

Still, that hasn’t stopped the legacy media and leftist activists from attacking him since he turned 18.

For example, a spokesperson for First Lady Melania Trump had to squash the viral conspiracy that President Trump was defunding Harvard because it rejected Barron’s college application.

“Barron did not apply to Harvard, and any assertion that he, or that anyone on his behalf, applied is completely false,” the spokesperson told People Magazine.

Vanity Fair went even further, publishing a 16,000-character deep dive into Barron’s life. The leftist magazine faced backlash for quoting Kaya Walker, the former president of the NYU chapter of the College Republicans, who smeared Barron as an “oddity.” Walker was forced to resign following her bizarre comments.

Barron isn’t new to leftist attacks. As soon as he turned 18, leftist influencer Mike Sington called him “fair game.”

Sington, a self-described retired “senior executive at NBCUniversal,” quickly backtracked amid the mounting backlash.

“Someone pointed out to me ‘fair game’ could mean fair game to be harmed. I don’t wish physical harm on anyone, so I took it down. I listen to the comments and criticism I receive,” he said.