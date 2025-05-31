Saturday, May 31, 2025

Barron Ignores Media Conspiracies, Enjoys NYU Life w/ Girlfriend

He added that Barron is “much more like his mother, Melania” in that he “keeps his head down and gets on with it"...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Barron Trump
Barron Trump

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Barron Trump, President Donald Trump’s youngest and tallest son, is living a relatively normal life at New York University and even has a girlfriend, despite legacy media’s obsession with every aspect of his life. 

Barron has friends and a “really nice girlfriend” with whom he often hangs out, NewsNation reported on Thursday, quoting a friend of the younger Trump. 

“He does have friends he just (unlike his father Donald Trump) screws the limelight,” the friend said anonymously. 

He added that Barron is “much more like his mother, Melania” in that he “keeps his head down and gets on with it.”  

“He is not trying to be BMOC (big man on campus),” the friend continued. 

Still, that hasn’t stopped the legacy media and leftist activists from attacking him since he turned 18. 

For example, a spokesperson for First Lady Melania Trump had to squash the viral conspiracy that President Trump was defunding Harvard because it rejected Barron’s college application. 

“Barron did not apply to Harvard, and any assertion that he, or that anyone on his behalf, applied is completely false,” the spokesperson told People Magazine. 

Vanity Fair went even further, publishing a 16,000-character deep dive into Barron’s life. The leftist magazine faced backlash for quoting Kaya Walker, the former president of the NYU chapter of the College Republicans, who smeared Barron as an “oddity.” Walker was forced to resign following her bizarre comments. 

Barron isn’t new to leftist attacks. As soon as he turned 18, leftist influencer Mike Sington called him “fair game.” 

Sington, a self-described retired “senior executive at NBCUniversal,” quickly backtracked amid the mounting backlash. 

“Someone pointed out to me ‘fair game’ could mean fair game to be harmed. I don’t wish physical harm on anyone, so I took it down. I listen to the comments and criticism I receive,” he said. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
DHS Promotes Apparent Trump Assassination Hoax
Next article
Federal Worker Charged in ‘Largest Food Stamps Fraud’ in History

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com