Monday, June 3, 2024

Bar Celebrates ‘Heterosexual Awareness Month’ in June

'Come join us all month to celebrate heterosexuals, for without them, none of us would be here!...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Heterosexual Awareness Month / PHOTO: Old State Saloon website

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A saloon in Idaho became famous after declaring June “Heterosexual Awesomeness Month” to celebrate normal people for a change. 

“Come join us all month to celebrate heterosexuals, for without them, none of us would be here!” Old State Saloon in Eagle, Idaho, wrote.

In the post, the bar wrote that Mondays in June will be “Hetero Male Monday,” with a free draft beer given to “any heterosexual male dressed like a heterosexual male,” Wednesdays will be for couples, where “each heterosexual couple” will receive 15% off their bill, and Thursdays will be heterosexual ladies’ nights, with “Her Hetero Happy Hour” promising happy-hour prices for straight women all day long.

Within 72 hours, the post drew nearly 2,000 comments, with leftists going crazy about the fact that normal people started to push back against the mainstream culture and conservatives mocking the far-left snowflakes.

“Heterosexuals, maintaining the human species for 40,000 years. You’re welcome!” one person wrote in the comments section.

Later on, Old State Saloon published a follow-up post, in which the owners doubled down on their promotion of normal sexual behavior.

“1) We love our LGBTQ+ patrons! 2) We will not be changing our minds and giving in to the group of those who are responding with vitriol. 3) ALL are welcome to come to celebrate heterosexuality with us in June!” the bar wrote.

As expected, one of the leftists commented under the new post by daring the bar to have a night for LGBT people as well.

“If you ‘love’ your LGBTQ+ patrons, prove it. Have a night for them too.”

The saloon responded by writing that they would be celebrating normalcy even if leftists don’t like it.

“We are choosing to celebrate heterosexuals. We should be able to do that without so many people being so nasty to us, lying about us, canceling us, attacking our business and/or trying to get us to make something about themselves. If you want us to change who we are celebrating, get over it. It’s not happening. Hooray for heterosexuals!” the bar wrote.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
- Advertisement -
Previous article
First Lady Takes Front-Row Seat for Hunter Biden’s Trial
Next article
NYC Jew-Haters Come Out w/ ‘Kill Hostages Now’ Signs

