Bannon Tells Trump: Deport Musk over Social Media Meltdown

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) As Elon Musk ramps up his social media attacks on President Donald Trump, podcast host Steve Bannon has fired back with a blunt proposal: deport Musk to South Africa.

“They should initiate a formal investigation of his immigration status because I am of the strong belief that he is an illegal alien, and he should be deported from the country immediately,” Bannon said Thursday in an interview with the leftist New York Times.

Bannon doubled down on his War Room podcast, saying, “Elon Musk is illegal, and he’s got to go,” and “You’re going to ship these other people home. Let’s start with the South Africans, OK?”

Bannon’s comments appear to reference a Washington Post report claiming that Musk began his career as an illegal alien.

According to The Post, Musk entered the U.S. under a student visa in 1995 but never enrolled in courses. Instead, Musk began working, a potential violation of his visa.

At the time, Musk was building Zip2, a company he sold for $300 billion in 1999. This windfall became Musk’s “steppingstone” to Tesla and the other ventures that made him the world’s richest man, the newspaper found.

Bannon’s remarks came in response to Musk’s relentless social media tirades against Trump. At the heart of Musk’s attacks is Trump’s support for the Big Beautiful Bill, which Musk claims would increase the federal deficit.

However, media reports suggest Musk was “butthurt” after being excluded from the bill’s drafting process.

Adding insult to injury, the legislation also halts taxpayer-funded credits for individuals who purchase electric vehicles, including Teslas. Tesla had lobbied the Trump administration to preserve those subsidies, which could have helped the company amid plummeting sales.

Musk was also reportedly upset that Trump did not offer to extend his temporary appointment as a special government employee.

In a series of viral posts, Musk spiraled into accusations against Trump, claiming the president “is in the Epstein files.”

Trump, in response, quipped that Musk was bitter over being sidelined and suggested that Musk’s lucrative government contracts should be canceled to save the deficit.

“The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.