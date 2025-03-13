Quantcast
Thursday, March 13, 2025

Banking Official Admits in Court to Having Sex w/ Jeffrey Epstein Employee

'That was fun. Say hi to Snow White...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Jeffrey Epstein
Jeffrey Epstein / PHOTO: The Palm Beach Post via AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Former Barclays CEO Jes Staley reportedly admitted in court this week that he had sex with one of Jeffrey Epstein’s employees in an apartment owned by the deceased sex trafficker’s brother in New York.

Staley’s admission came in a UK appeals tribunal, where he’s challenging UK Financial Conduct Authority’s decision to ban him from holding senior positions in the country’s financial services industry. The ban was implemented in 2023 due to him allegedly misleading the regulator about his relationship with Epstein.

“Do you accept that you had sexual intercourse with a woman at Mr Epstein’s brother’s apartment?” FCA lawyer Leigh-Ann Mulcahy asked Staley during appeal proceedings Wednesday, as reported by The Guardian.

“Yes,” Staley said.

“How did it come about that you had sexual intercourse with a woman who worked for him at an apartment, owned by his brother, without him knowing?” Mulcahy asked further, to which Staley responded: “Oftentimes I would go to Epstein’s apartment and he would be late, and she and I got the chance to know each other.”

Staley reportedly described the sex as consensual. The date of the encounter and the age of the woman were not disclosed in court, according to The Guardian.

Staley was also asked about disturbingly suggestive emails between him and Epstein in 2010.

“That was fun. Say hi to Snow White,” Staley reportedly wrote to Epstein back then.

“What character would you like next?” Epstein asked, to which Staley replied: “Beauty and the Beast.”

Epstein responded: “Well one side is availble [sic].”

According to The Guardian, Staley says he doesn’t’ remember those emails.

“You’ve had a lot of time to consider this email … are you able now to explain?” Mulcahy asked him Wednesday.

“No,” Staley reportedly replied.

The appeals hearing is set to last through Friday.

According to the Wall Street Journal, records filed in court by the FCA show that Staley considered Epstein a “deep friend,” even after Epstein was convicted of sex crimes against juveniles in 2009. In fact, when Epstein’s brief jail stint was over in July 2009, Staley wrote him the following email: “I toast your courage!!!!”

Over the next 10 years, Staley maintained his relationship with Epstein, visiting his private Caribbean island in 2015.

Furthermore, Staley often used his daughter, Alexa Staley, as an intermediary to conceal their relationship, the Journal reported in January.

In the fall of 2016, Epstein emailed Alexis to offer his father a potential gig as U.S. Treasury Secretary.

“Spoke with him. He said not yet, but thanks,” Alexa reportedly replied.

It’s unclear whether this was after Donald Trump won the election that year, as the Journal didn’t disclose the exact date. Trump and Epstein were once considered friends, but they had a falling out in 2004 over a bidding war for a mansion near Mar-a-Lago. Trump also kicked Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago in 2007 for harassing the daughter of a member there.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

