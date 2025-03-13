Quantcast
Trump Says Chuck Schumer Is a ‘Palestinian, Not Jewish Anymore’

'He used to be Jewish. He’s not Jewish anymore...'

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.comPresident Trump on Wednesday called Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., a “Palestinian” while criticizing the Democrats for not supporting the GOP’s spending plan.

“Schumer is a Palestinian, as far as I’m concerned,” Trump said in the Oval Office while hosting Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin. “He’s become a Palestinian. He used to be Jewish. He’s not Jewish anymore.”

Trump began using “Palestinian” as an insult while on the campaign trail and even called President Biden a “bad Palestinian” during their debate. Trump first labeled Schumer a “Palestinian” while campaigning, apparently criticizing the Jewish senator for calling for elections in Israel.

While Schumer criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last year and called for elections, he has always been and still is a staunch supporter of Israel.

Trump recently referred to Schumer as a Palestinian when discussing his plans for the US to “take over” the Gaza Strip.

“The Gaza Strip would be turned over to the United States by Israel at the conclusion of fighting,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on February 6. “The Palestinians, people like Chuck Schumer, would have already been resettled in far safer and more beautiful communities, with new and modern homes, in the region.”

While speaking to the press on Wednesday, Trump said that “nobody’s expelling Palestinians” from Gaza despite his repeated calls for their permanent removal.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.

 

