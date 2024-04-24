Alec Baldwin Slaps Phone of Protester Who Brought Up ‘Rust’ Shooting

(Headline USA) Disgraced actor Alec Baldwin was caught on a viral video smacking the phone of an anti-Israel activist who confronted him in public and brought up the Rust shooting that resulted in multiple criminal felony charges against him after an accidental on-set death.

The protester’s main complaint against Baldwin apparently had to do with the left-wing actor’s support for Israel. It comes as activists—many of whom may be funded by foreign nationals and oligarchs to sow civil discord—have shut down college campuses including Columbia University and promoted intimidation of Jewish students.

Video footage taken by the activist shows Baldwin inside a New York City coffee shop waiting by the cash register while the activist repeatedly demands that Baldwin say, “Free Palestine” and “F*** Israel.”

Baldwin, who was on the phone, ignored the protester and asked an employee at the coffee shop to call the police.

“Alec, can you please say ‘Free Palestine’ one time,” the protester continued. “‘Free Palestine,’ Alec, just one time and I’ll leave you alone. I’ll leave you alone, I swear.”

Baldwin then shook his head and walked toward the door, motioning for the protester to get out.

“Just say ‘Free Palestine’ one time, one time,” the protester repeated. “‘F*** Israel,’ ‘F*** Zionism.’”

When Baldwin still refused to respond, the protester brought up the criminal charges the actor is facing for the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust.

“Why did you kill that lady, you killed that lady and got no jail time,” the agitator said, calling Baldwin a “criminal.”

Visibly agitated, Baldwin smacked the phone out of the protester’s hand.

Baldwin was indicted by a grand jury for his role in the Rust shooting and has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

This is not the first time anti-Israel activists have targeted Baldwin. In December, he had another angry confrontation with protesters, who asked if he condemned Israel. Baldwin replied, “No, I support peace for Gaza,” irritating the crowd.

“Go f*** yourself,” a protester yelled back at him.

Baldwin responded by telling them to “shut the f*** up” before being escorted away by New York police officers.