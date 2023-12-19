Leftist Mob Confronts Alec Baldwin over Israel Stance; Shouting Match Ensues

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) Hotheadded leftist actor Alec Baldwin fired some live rounds of expletives in a verbal exchange Monday with a group of pro-Hamas rioters in New York City, telling them that they “ask stupid questions” and should “shut the f**k up.”

Baldwin, 65, was on his way to teach an acting class when he encountered the unruly riot, according to a report from Page Six.

Police officers acted as security for Baldwin as he attempted to pass through the crowd, which demanded to know whether or not he supported Israel.

“I support peace for Gaza,” he said in an attempt to appease the mob.

This angered the protestors, who started shouting profanities at the actor and attempted to reach him.

“Shut your f**kig mouth, you have no f**king shame,” one person yelled.

Another clip showed a protestor asking Baldwin to articulate his stance on the conflict.

“Because I’m in Hollywood?” he replied, pushing the questioner. “You ask stupid questions. Ask me a smart question.”

When the protestor insisted, the interaction became heated.

“Shut the f**k up,” Baldwin shouted as he was escorted away by police.

It was a rare moment of alignment for the controversial actor—who has rarely shied away from spouting his political views and famously ridiculed former President Donald Trump regularly on Saturday Night Live—with those on the Right who have largely stood behind Israel in asserting its right to self-defense, even though Baldwin stopped short of expressing his explicit support for the Jewish nation.

The clash also underscored, yet again, the uncomfortably precarious line that many on the Left must walk as they seek to placate two conflicting identity groups who are unwilling to compromise.

The tension recently forced the president of the University of Pennsylvania to resign after she provided inadequate responses during congressional testimony for why Jewish students at her school were being harassed and intimidated with anti-Semitic threats of violence.

Baldwin, who has faced a litany of legal problems for his mercurial temper, as well as his reckless handling of a “prop” firearm on the set of the forthcoming movie Rust, did not seem all to happy to be in the midst of the mob.

“He had no intention of going to the protest and was not involved in any way,” a source said, according to HuffPost reporter Yashar Ali.

“He was approached aggressively and repeatedly,” added the source. “The police stepped in to avoid further confrontation so he could make his way to the class safely.”

From a source close to Alec Baldwin: “Alec was on his way to volunteer to teach an acting class. He had no intention of going to the protest and was not involved in any way. He was approached aggressively and repeatedly. The police stepped in to avoid further confrontation so… https://t.co/0ZZvNzoFJG — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 19, 2023

One protestor pointed out that Baldwin faced charges for involuntary manslaughter of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, accusing him of murder.

Baldwin did go to court, but the charges were dropped in April. Prosecutors have signaled as recently as October that they may refile them, citing new evidence.

Baldwin dodged punishment despite an FBI report indicating that the gun did not accidentally fire—as the actor’s lawyers claimed—and he had pulled the trigger.

Headline USA’s Ben Sellers contributed to this report.