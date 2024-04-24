Quantcast
Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Illegals Shipped to Martha’s Vineyard Granted ‘Victim of Crime’ Visas

Posted by Contributing Author
immigration
Illegal immigrants gather with their belongings outside St. Andrews Episcopal Church on Martha's Vineyard. / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USA) Several illegal immigrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis were granted “victim of crime” visas this week, allowing them to remain and work in the U.S.—just not in the exclusive leftist vacation enclave, from which they were promptly removed upon arrival.

The migrants applied for the special type of visa, known as a U-visa, last year after arriving in the ritzy Massachusetts town, alleging they were duped into boarding the charter flight with the false promise of jobs and housing. At least 49 of the migrants on the flight have since been granted U-visas, according to local outlet GBH

According to their attorney, Rachel Self, the visa means they can now apply for jobs legally and that they can’t be deported while they wait for the visa to come through. The U-visa often leads to permanent lawful status in the U.S., as well, she said.

“It’s what we have known from day one,” Self claimed. “Anyone who has looked at what happened to these individuals, anyone that has seen the evidence in this case cannot ignore the criminality of the actors.”

Adriana Lafaille, managing attorney at the American Civil Liberties Union, suggested the same strategy could be used by the tens of thousands of other illegal immigrants who have been shipped out of border states and into Democratic sanctuary states.

“It’s really important that these U-visa certifications were issued because they send a message that no one is free to victimize people just because they’re at their most vulnerable,” said Lafaille. “Newly arrived immigrants have the protections of the law.”

The spurious rationale ignores the fact that many of the illegals come to the U.S. in the first place due to the false claims of left-wing non-governmental activist groups operating in Central America that promise them freebies—and oftentimes deliver, courtesy of Democrat policies.

DeSantis has defended the migrant flight to Martha’s Vineyard, arguing that the illegals who boarded the flight did so “voluntarily.”

The flight to Martha’s Vineyard simply gave illegals “an opportunity to seek greener pastures in a sanctuary jurisdiction that offered greater resources for them, as we expected,” a spokesperson for DeSantis’s office said last year.

“Immigrants have been more than willing to leave Bexar County after being abandoned, homeless, and ‘left to fend for themselves’” by the Biden administration, the spokesperson added.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Alec Baldwin Slaps Phone of Protester Who Brought Up ‘Rust’ Shooting

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com