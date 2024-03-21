¡Ay Caramba! Mexico Won’t Take Back Deported Individuals from Texas

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The Mexican government has formally announced that it will not accept any illegal immigrants removed from the U.S. by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott—joining a growing list of foreign countries refusing to accept their nationals.

In a press statement published on Tuesday, the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticized the new Texas law authorizing local law enforcement to arrest illegal immigrants.

The Mexican government inexplicably accused the Texas law of “criminalizing” the unauthorized “flow of migrants,” which in itself constitutes an actual violation of federal law.

The government of Mexico just released a statement saying they will NOT take back illegals deported by Texas. Funny how that works. pic.twitter.com/pSbsiyWaV7 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 19, 2024

“In this regard, Mexico will not accept, under any circumstances, repatriations by the State of Texas,” the Mexican government claimed, arguing that it is ensuring that it is now affected by state or local legislative decisions.

More significantly, the Mexican government pledged to file a “friend-of-the-court” brief in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit to support the Biden administration’s litigation against the law.

Mexico’s announcement came after the U.S. Supreme Court allowed a historic Texas law authorizing state authorities to apprehend individuals suspected of being in the U.S. illegally.

Mexico claimed that it has previously submitted filings against immigration laws, including Arizona SB1070 in 2010, Alabama HB56 in 2011, and Texas SB4 in 2017.

“Mexico reiterates its legitimate right to protect the rights of its nationals in the United States and to determine its own policies regarding entry into its territory,” the statement read.

Abbott signed the law on December 18, 2023, thereby making illegal immigration a state crime. The law came into effect earlier this month. Subsequently, the Biden administration filed a lawsuit against Texas, asserting that the Constitution grants the power of immigration to the federal government—not states.

The case is ongoing, and the Supreme Court has thus far refused to intervene to block the law until it the battle reaches its docket.

Venezuela, China and Cuba are some of the countries refusing to take back their citizens facing deportation from federal authorities.