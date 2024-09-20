OnlyFans ‘Entrepreneur’ Holds Impromptu ‘Tits for Trump’ Event at N.Y. Rally

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) An OnlyFans model made headlines Thursday for flashing 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump, along with thousands of others, during a rally at Nassau Coliseum on Long Island, the New York Post reported.

After her antics at the Trump rally which boasted a crowd of approximately 16,000, Ava Louise, 26, was escorted out by police.

“The cops were trying to CHARGE ME,” Louise claimed, adding that local police “were super angry” about her publicity stunt.

Others, however, were not so upset.

“Seriously, great set,” a man—who appeared to be a federal agent—could be heard saying in video footage of the aftermath.

The same man could be seen turning to Louise’s male companion and telling him, “nice job, bro.”

Louise, who claims to make $100,000 or more per month from subscriptions to her OnlyFans account, said she planned to give some of that money to Trump’s campaign in return for the “hassle” that she caused.

She has reportedly spent months using her OnlyFans account to raise money specifically for Trump. Louise gained internet celebrity by flashing the Dublin-New York city portal—a round-the-clock livestream connecting the Big Apple with the Irish capital city—earlier this year.

“I thought the people of Dublin deserved to see my two New York homegrown potatoes,” she said at the time.

That notoriety may have planted the seed for her future pop-up promotional campaigns.

“I make 100K a month now after [the portal flashing] and I’m trying to make 500K off my Trump-themed content to give to Donald,” she told the Post, noting that she was calling her fundraising campaign “Tits for Trump.”

As for why she supports, Trump, Louise noted that they share business values.

“Trump was an entrepreneur, I’m an entrepreneur, I understand him,” she told the media.”I sell pictures of my boobs, he sells the American dream. I relate to him on that level.”

Some on Twitter, however, were not so easily impressed. One user called it a “cheap gimmick,” and suggested that Louise has purely selfish motives.

Cheap gimmick to try and make money by saying it’s for Trump. It’s not. It’s for her. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) September 19, 2024

Others pointed out that children were likely at the rally.

Listen… I love tits but there's children around. She should face the same consequences a man would if he showed his 3rd leg. Candace Owens was right when she said "The Women have become the perverts." — Honee (@HBFNBR) September 19, 2024

Ultimately, Louise claimed that she does not discriminate among her “customers.”

“[O]ne thing’s for sure,” she joked, “boobs are bipartisan.”