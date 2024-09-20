Quantcast
Friday, September 20, 2024

OnlyFans ‘Entrepreneur’ Holds Impromptu ‘Tits for Trump’ Event at N.Y. Rally

'I sell pictures of my boobs, he sells the American dream. I relate to him on that level...'

Posted by Jacob Bruns
Trump Charlotte rally
A boy in the audience snaps a photo on his phone during a Trump rally in Charlotte, N.C. / PHOTO: Ben Sellers, Headline USA

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) An OnlyFans model made headlines Thursday for flashing 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump, along with thousands of others, during a rally at Nassau Coliseum on Long Island, the New York Post reported.

After her antics at the Trump rally which boasted a crowd of approximately 16,000, Ava Louise, 26, was escorted out by police.

“The cops were trying to CHARGE ME,” Louise claimed, adding that local police “were super angry” about her publicity stunt.

Others, however, were not so upset.

“Seriously, great set,” a man—who appeared to be a federal agent—could be heard saying in video footage of the aftermath.

The same man could be seen turning to Louise’s male companion and telling him, “nice job, bro.”

Louise, who claims to make $100,000 or more per month from subscriptions to her OnlyFans account, said she planned to give some of that money to Trump’s campaign in return for the “hassle” that she caused.

She has reportedly spent months using her OnlyFans account to raise money specifically for Trump. Louise gained internet celebrity by flashing the Dublin-New York city portal—a round-the-clock livestream connecting the Big Apple with the Irish capital city—earlier this year.

“I thought the people of Dublin deserved to see my two New York homegrown potatoes,” she said at the time.

That notoriety may have planted the seed for her future pop-up promotional campaigns.

“I make 100K a month now after [the portal flashing] and I’m trying to make 500K off my Trump-themed content to give to Donald,” she told the Post, noting that she was calling her fundraising campaign “Tits for Trump.”

As for why she supports, Trump, Louise noted that they share business values.

“Trump was an entrepreneur, I’m an entrepreneur, I understand him,” she told the media.”I sell pictures of my boobs, he sells the American dream. I relate to him on that level.”

Some on Twitter, however, were not so easily impressed. One user called it a “cheap gimmick,” and suggested that Louise has purely selfish motives.

Others pointed out that children were likely at the rally.

Ultimately, Louise claimed that she does not discriminate among her “customers.”

“[O]ne thing’s for sure,” she joked, “boobs are bipartisan.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Secret Service Boss Admits Snipers Were Told about Rooftop Threat before Trump Shooting

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com