Friday, September 20, 2024

Walz Called Trump Begging for Friendship after Being Scared by MAGA Supporters

'I was in the White House, and he said, "My house is being surrounded by people with American flags..."'

Posted by Maire Clayton

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) During his first-ever appearance on Fox News’s  Gutfeld! Wednesday night, former President Donald Trump recalled receiving a frantic phone call in which Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz claimed he was “surrounded” by scary, patriotic Trump supporters and begged him for friendship.

“He called up years ago,” Trump began. “I was in the White House, and he said, ‘My house is being surrounded by people with American flags.”

Trump quipped back, “Is that a good thing or a bad thing?”

He added that Walz believed the flag-wielding supporters were “going to attack” him.

The former president said Walz asked, “Could you put out a word, like, that I’m your friend?'”

“I don’t even know him,” Trump bluntly stated. However, the then-president stated he released a statement as he “didn’t want him to get hurt.”

The anecdote occurred during the height of the COVID pandemic, when Democratic governors continued to try to force stay-at-home orders.

Trump put out a series of posts to X, calling out the draconian measures, with one post calling to “LIBERATE MINNESOTA!”

During a newly released Sept. 2021 Politico interview, Walz claimed “armed people” showed up to his home after Trump took to the social media platform.

While Walz may be afraid of Trump supporters, some of his family members certainly are not as they publicly proclaim they support the 45th President.

Trump’s appearance on the top-ranked late-night talk show earned it its highest ratings to date, drawing an eye-popping 4.9 million viewers, Fox News reported.

Later in the interview, host Greg Gutfeld asked how his golf game was—a nod to the second assignation attempt as Trump played at his Palm Beach, Florida, club the prior Sunday.

“Well, I haven’t been thinking about it too much lately,” Trump quipped. “I always said golf was a very dangerous game.”

Gutfeld added, “It really is, especially if they’re playing with you.”

Trump praised the work of the Secret Service and noted “being president is a very dangerous job.”

