L.A. Singer Jon Kahn Tops iTunes Charts w/ Trump-Inspired Song ‘Fighter’

(Chris Cella Jr., Headline USA) Los Angeles-based singer–songwriter Jon Kahn recently topped the iTunes charts with a new single, “Fighter,” inspired by former President Donald Trump and his poignant response to the July 13 assassination attempt.

The song’s release came just days after a second high-profile attempt on Trump’s life, with evidence suggesting that he has been targeted for other hits by Iran-backed assassins, not to mention unhinged domestic terrorists inspired by the violent rhetoric of the Biden–Harris regime.

“I’ve always wondered how Trump gets out of bed every day, given everything that’s been thrown at him and his family,” Kahn told Breitbart News, proceeding to run through a familiar list of persecutions that the GOP leader has endured over the past eight years, since first becoming the party’s presidential nominee in 2016.

That musing formed the underlying premise of “Fighter,” co-written by Chris Wallin and released by Baste Records. It overtook heavyhitters like Lady Gaga, Luke Combs and Shaboozey to reach the No. 1 overall spot for downloads on Thursday, as well as the top spot in the pop genre.

The song’s accompanying music video includes a black-and-white montage of Trump and highlighting his unyielding resilience in the face of relentless attacks from all sides. Whether the attacks come from the legacy media, protesters, members of Congress, corrupt prosecutors or deranged gunmen, Trump has been and remains the consummate fighter.

However, his three-word call to action—“Fight! Fight! Fight!”—after coming mere milimeters from meeting his demise compeled Kahn to do his part, as well.

“If he can take a bullet, I can write a song,” he told Breitbart. “Everyone should find their own method of fighting for what they believe in, particularly in times like these.”

The song’s massive success suggests that support Trump may be far stronger than the legacy media suggests.

This should come as no surprise given recent polling from the New York Times/Siena showing Trump and Harris tied at 47% a piece in a nationwide head-to-head.

Of course, Kahn is not the first artist to ride the red wave straight to the top of the charts. A diverse array of artists including rapper Bryson Gray, country/folk singer Oliver Anthony and even Daily Wire personality Ben Shapiro—aka Dr. Dreidel—have found tapping into the MAGA spirit can be a winning formula.

While celebrities who vote Republican have tended to be demure about their political views, a growing number of well known musicians, including Kid Rock, Jason Aldean and Billy Ray Cyrus, have thrown support behind Trump for President.

Well known rappers such as Lil Pump, Meek Mill, Waka Flocka Flame and Kodak Black are among those who have vocally come out in support of Trump, helping lead younger voters—and black men in particular, to break rank with the status quo.