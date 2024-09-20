Quantcast
Friday, September 20, 2024

L.A. Singer Jon Kahn Tops iTunes Charts w/ Trump-Inspired Song ‘Fighter’

'If he can take a bullet, I can write a song. ... Everyone should find their own method of fighting for what they believe in, particularly in times like these...'

Posted by Chris Cella Jr.

(Chris Cella Jr., Headline USA) Los Angeles-based singer–songwriter Jon Kahn recently topped the iTunes charts with a new single, “Fighter,” inspired by former President Donald Trump and his poignant response to the July 13 assassination attempt.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jon Kahn (@jonkahnmusic)

The song’s release came just days after a second high-profile attempt on Trump’s life, with evidence suggesting that he has been targeted for other hits by Iran-backed assassins, not to mention unhinged domestic terrorists inspired by the violent rhetoric of the Biden–Harris regime.

“I’ve always wondered how Trump gets out of bed every day, given everything that’s been thrown at him and his family,” Kahn told Breitbart News, proceeding to run through a familiar list of persecutions that the GOP leader has endured over the past eight years, since first becoming the party’s presidential nominee in 2016.

That musing formed the underlying premise of “Fighter,” co-written by Chris Wallin and released by Baste Records. It overtook heavyhitters like Lady Gaga, Luke Combs and Shaboozey to reach the No. 1 overall spot for downloads on Thursday, as well as the top spot in the pop genre.

The song’s accompanying music video includes a black-and-white montage of Trump and highlighting his unyielding resilience in the face of relentless attacks from all sides. Whether the attacks come from the legacy media, protesters, members of Congress, corrupt prosecutors or deranged gunmen, Trump has been and remains the consummate fighter.

However, his three-word call to action—“Fight! Fight! Fight!”—after coming mere milimeters from meeting his demise compeled Kahn to do his part, as well.

“If he can take a bullet, I can write a song,” he told Breitbart. “Everyone should find their own method of fighting for what they believe in, particularly in times like these.”

The song’s massive success suggests that support Trump may be far stronger than the legacy media suggests.

This should come as no surprise given recent polling from the New York Times/Siena showing Trump and Harris tied at 47% a piece in a nationwide head-to-head.

Of course, Kahn is not the first artist to ride the red wave straight to the top of the charts. A diverse array of artists including rapper Bryson Gray, country/folk singer Oliver Anthony and even Daily Wire personality Ben Shapiro—aka Dr. Dreidel—have found tapping into the MAGA spirit can be a winning formula.

While celebrities who vote Republican have tended to be demure about their political views, a growing number of well known musicians, including Kid Rock, Jason Aldean and Billy Ray Cyrus, have thrown support behind Trump for President.

Well known rappers such as Lil Pump, Meek Mill, Waka Flocka Flame and Kodak Black are among those who have vocally come out in support of Trump, helping lead younger voters—and black men in particular, to break rank with the status quo.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Federal Judge Orders Sex Change for Transgender Baby-Killing Inmate
Next article
GOLD: The All-Weather Investment

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com