Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Aurora Landlord Validates Trump on Venezuelan Gang’s Reign of Terror

'He had gone to inspect a recently vacated three-bedroom apartment ... only to find a group of men already inside. When he refused their $500 bribe to overlook the situation, they brutally attacked him...'

Aurora squatters
Illegal squatters are caught on security camera in an Aurora, Colo., apartment complex. / IMAGE: @CbzManagement via X

(Headline USA) A property management company confirmed this week that a violent Venezuelan gang took over several of their apartment complexes in Aurora, Colorado, and tried to extort them for a cut of the rent, the New York Post reported.

CBZ Management Shifts, which is based in New York, posted a lengthy thread last week to “set the record straight” on how Tren de Aragua members have been operating in Aurora.

The post came on the same day that former President Donald Trump visited the city, and it directly contradicted false claims from Democrat officials—including Colorado Gov. Jared Polis—and mainstream media outlets like the Associated Press that, ironically, deceptively accused Trump of spreading disinformation while they attempted to downplay the severity of the issue.

The management company said it had acquired the apartment complexes in 2019 and renovated nearly every unit.

“Everything was progressing smoothly: property values were rising, and vacancy rates were dropping,” CBZ said. 

This past year, however, TdA gang members “arrived” in the area, along with a rise “in crime and tenant complaints.”

When CBZ took its concerns to the City Council, it found that “none were willing to take meaningful action.”

CBZ revealed the gang members have become increasingly violent. The company shared an image of a company representative who was brutally beaten after being sent to check the apartment buildings.

“He had gone to inspect a recently vacated three-bedroom apartment (a rare occurrence for such a large unit) only to find a group of men already inside,” CBZ wrote. “When he refused their $500 bribe to overlook the situation, they brutally attacked him.”

The FBI finally became involved and confirmed to CBZ that the people “controlling our buildings were part of the notorious Tren de Aragua gang from Venezuela.”

Shortly after CBZ’s meeting with FBI officials, gang members confronted their on-site manager, “asserting control over all three properties. They offered an ultimatum: share rental income 50/50 or lose the buildings permanently. They also threatened to harm him and his family,” CBZ said.

The company said it was forced to give up the fight and withdraw its management personnel “for safety reasons.”

CBZ went on to blast Democrats and the media for “deny[ing] the reality of the situation” and “sometimes using us as scapegoats.”

