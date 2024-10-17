Quantcast
Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Kamala Defends ‘Scripted’ Talking Points as Top Adviser Admits Polls Leads Were ‘Fake’

'He is running full-time on a campaign that is about instilling fear, not about hope, not about optimism, not about the future, but about fear...'

(Headline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris defended her “scripted” talking points and ramped up her attacks on “fascist” former President Donald Trump during a wide-ranging interview with radio host Charlamagne tha God this week, CNN reported.

The Democratic nominee joined “The Breakfast Club” host for a live townhall featuring listener questions as new polls show her losing support among key demographics, including black men.

At one point, Charlamagne tha God (né Lenard McKelvey) pointed out that Harris comes across as “very scripted,” repeating the same few one-liners in every answer.

“That would be called discipline,” Harris responded, arguing that “there are certain things that must be repeated to ensure that I have everyone know what I stand for.”

Harris also agreed with the host that voters needed to be warned about Trump “taking us backward.” 

McKelvey claimed voters face two choices: The first would “[take] us forward and progress and investing in the American people, investing in their ambitions, dealing with their challenges.” The second choice, represented by Trump, was “fascism,” he argued.

“Why can’t we just say that?” he added.

Harris replied, “Yes, we can say that … He is running full-time on a campaign that is about instilling fear, not about hope, not about optimism, not about the future, but about fear.”

But it seemeds unlikely Harris’s own fearmongering would move the needle in her favor.

Her own senior adviser, David Plouffe, admitted on his “Pod Save America” podcast that Democrats were “nervous” about Harris’s prospects and that they no longer saw an “easy” path to victory for her, the Daily Caller reported.

“I think the freakout is because there were a bunch of polls—I’d say in the last month—that showed a lead for Kamala Harris that was not real,” Plouffe admitted.

Harris is losing to Trump in the betting markets by more than 10 points nationally, according to online betting platform Polymarket.

