ATF Arrests Steroid-Abusing Chinese Bodybuilder for Illegally Possessing Firearm

Xu also owns a company called “Trenpire”—named after the steroid Trenabol—which sells pro-steroid merchandise, including one with President Donald Trump raising his fist after being shot, with a syringe photoshopped in his hand...

Chinese student Liluyue “Arnold” Xu was recently charged with illegally possessing firearms. PHOTO: DOJ
(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Chinese student Liluyue “Arnold” Xu entered the U.S. in December 2019 on a student visa. Since then, he’s apparently become an aspiring bodybuilder, social media influencer, and alleged steroid dealer.

In an indictment filed Wednesday, Xu was charged with one count of illegally possessing firearms as a non-immigrant alien. According to charging papers, law enforcement learned of Xu’s illegal activity from his flamboyant social media activity. ATF agent Zachary Smith said he was told by Texas police in February about Xu’s social media, which included posts of him with firearms, as well as videos of him talking about steroids and lifting.

In one video, Xu is seen in a shirt that says, “Your body, my choice”—which was coined last year by the provocative right-wing talk show host Nick Fuentes—while lifting and driving around with his apparent girlfriend.

Xu also owns a company called “Trenpire”—named after the steroid Trenabol—which sells pro-steroid merchandise, including one with President Donald Trump raising his fist after being shot, with a syringe photoshopped in his hand.

College Station Police Department stopped Xu last month for driving with an expired registration, and searched his vehicle. While doing so, police allegedly found Tadalafil, a medication used for erectile dysfunction.

Xu was arrested by local police for possession of the drug. Police then searched his home, finding an Arsenal SLR 7.62×39 rifle and a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol.

Xu has an arraignment scheduled for Wednesday. He’s out of jail on $100,000 bond.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

