At Least 11 Shot in South Carolina

Police did not release any information on possible suspects or what led to the shooting...

In this photo provided by the Horry County Police Department, police officers respond to the scene of a shooting on Sunday, May 25, 2025, in Little River, S.C. (Horry County Police Department via AP)

(Headline USAAt least 11 people were taken to hospitals after a shooting Sunday night in a South Carolina beach town, authorities said.

Horry County Police did not give the conditions of anyone hurt or detail how they were injured in the incident, which happened about 9:30 p.m. in Little River.

Investigators were getting reports of more people arriving at the hospital in private vehicles, Horry County Police said on social media.

About 90 minutes after the shooting, police called it an isolated incident and said there is no risk to the community. They did not release any information on possible suspects or what led to the shooting.

The shooting happened around a boat dock near the Intracoastal Waterway.

Video from the scene showed dozens of police cars and ambulances rushing in and out of the area.

A North Myrtle Beach police officer responding to the shooting accidentally shot himself in the leg at a marina about 3 miles away and is in the hospital in stable condition, North Myrtle Beach spokeswoman Lauren Jessie said.

Little River is about 20 miles northeast of Myrtle Beach.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

 

