Former White House Doctor Warns Biden Won’t Last Another Five Years In Office

(Headline USA) Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, a former White House physician, warned this week that President Joe Biden won’t make it another five years if he’s reelected in 2024.

“The decline is happening quickly,” Jackson, who served as a physician under former Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump, told Fox News on Sunday.

Jackson argued Biden’s cognitive acuity has declined rapidly even since 2020 when he was first elected.

“It’s just unbelievable how much he’s degenerated just during his time in office. We cannot afford to have this man in office for the remainder of this term and then [for] another four years after that. He’s already putting us at great risk right now,” he said.

Citing his experience in the White House, Jackson said he knows “firsthand what it takes to be the commander-in-chief and the head of state. It’s a grueling job, both mentally and physically. This man can’t do the job. He’s proven to us every single day that he can’t do the job, but this is going to get worse.”

Jackson cited several recent videos of Biden appearing confused during public events, arguing the president needs to be energetic and alert at all times, especially now as the U.S. tries to deal with foreign conflicts on several fronts.

“[Look at] the wars that we’re getting drawn into,” Jackson said. “It’s because this man, even if he wanted to, he cannot provide that leadership. He is not physically and cognitively fit for office anymore, and somebody in his inner circle needs to step up to the plate and make him aware of this, and he needs to move on for the safety and security of this country.”

Biden’s age is listed as a top concern among voters, with more than 70% saying in a recent NBC News poll that they think he is too old to run for reelection.