Anti-Trump Manhattan DA Drops Case Against Woman Who Assaulted Pro-Lifer

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The woman caught on tape viciously attacking a pro-life interviewer? She walked scot-free after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg dismissed her criminal charges.

The alleged assailant, Brianna Rivers, was initially arrested by the New York City Police Department and charged with second-degree assault after she punched veteran pro-life journalist Savannah Craven Antao during an interview in April 2025.

Bragg — the same Soros-funded Democratic prosecutor behind the Manhattan indictment of President Donald Trump — downgraded Rivers’s charges to a misdemeanor before dismissing them entirely.

The unprovoked attack went viral online, leaving Antao bleeding from a laceration that required emergency care and stitches. She also faced $3,000 in medical bills.

🚨 BREAKING: Alvin Bragg just DROPS all charges against Brianna J. Rivers — who was caught on camera ASSAULTING pro-life advocate Savannah Craven Antao. Felony ➝ Misdemeanor ➝ NOTHING.😡 Two-tier justice system EXPOSED. pic.twitter.com/XVBxoflVks — 🦅 Eagle Wings 🦅 (@CRRJA5) September 26, 2025

The Thomas More Society, a public-interest law firm focused on pro-life and religious liberty cases, said Wednesday that it will file a civil lawsuit on Antao’s behalf to seek damages from Rivers.

In a heartfelt message shared by TMS, Antao said, “Political violence should never be tolerated or given a free pass.”

She also slammed Bragg for turning a blind eye to her assault, adding: “When those in power refuse to hold accountable those who respond to free speech with violence, it threatens the very fabric of our civil society. I will not be intimidated or silenced when it comes to speaking up for the unborn, and with the support of Thomas More Society, I will keep pushing for accountability.”

NY D.A. WON'T PROSECUTE WOMAN WHO PUNCHED "LIVE ACTION" REPORTER SAVANNAH CRAVEN ANTAO@SavannahCraven5: "I have a question for Alvin Bragg. If I was your daughter, if I was you wife, would you have done the same thing? I think not." pic.twitter.com/S1Q85LBKwq — The Will Cain Show (@WillCainShow) September 26, 2025

Bragg’s office did not explain why the charges were dismissed to Antao. Headline USA repeatedly tried to reach Bragg’s office outside regular business hours but was unsuccessful.