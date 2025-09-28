Sunday, September 28, 2025

Anti-Trump Manhattan DA Drops Case Against Woman Who Assaulted Pro-Lifer

'Political violence should never be tolerated or given a free pass...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Alvin Bragg
Alvin Bragg / Courtesy of Manhattan District Attorney's Office

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The woman caught on tape viciously attacking a pro-life interviewer? She walked scot-free after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg dismissed her criminal charges. 

The alleged assailant, Brianna Rivers, was initially arrested by the New York City Police Department and charged with second-degree assault after she punched veteran pro-life journalist Savannah Craven Antao during an interview in April 2025. 

Bragg — the same Soros-funded Democratic prosecutor behind the Manhattan indictment of President Donald Trump — downgraded Rivers’s charges to a misdemeanor before dismissing them entirely. 

The unprovoked attack went viral online, leaving Antao bleeding from a laceration that required emergency care and stitches. She also faced $3,000 in medical bills. 

The Thomas More Society, a public-interest law firm focused on pro-life and religious liberty cases, said Wednesday that it will file a civil lawsuit on Antao’s behalf to seek damages from Rivers. 

In a heartfelt message shared by TMS, Antao said, “Political violence should never be tolerated or given a free pass.” 

She also slammed Bragg for turning a blind eye to her assault, adding: “When those in power refuse to hold accountable those who respond to free speech with violence, it threatens the very fabric of our civil society. I will not be intimidated or silenced when it comes to speaking up for the unborn, and with the support of Thomas More Society, I will keep pushing for accountability.” 

Bragg’s office did not explain why the charges were dismissed to Antao. Headline USA repeatedly tried to reach Bragg’s office outside regular business hours but was unsuccessful. 

 

